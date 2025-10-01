"Our partnership with Cascadia reflects MKB's commitment to supporting companies that combine strong growth potential with measurable impact. Over the better part of two decades, Cascadia has been pioneering fiberglass fenestration, building deep expertise in systems that deliver superior thermal performance, durability, and compliance with advancing energy codes, all while lowering total cost of ownership for asset owners. The company is also leading innovation in wildfire-resistant windows, an increasingly critical focus for the building industry. We are proud to support Cascadia's next phase of expansion as they scale operations in North America and accelerate decarbonization across the built environment." – Chanel Damphousse, Partner at MKB

"Buildings are one of the largest contributors to global GHG emissions, and windows are generally the thermally weakest part of the building envelope, representing a significant proportion of overall heat transfer. In keeping with one of our core investment themes around decarbonising the built environment, our team is excited to partner with Cascadia, a leading provider of commercial fiberglass building products, to help scale a solution that increases the insulation quality of windows and improves building energy efficiency. Cascadia has a long history of commercializing new fiberglass technologies, and we are excited to support Cascadia in their next phase of growth." – Kayode Akinola, Head of Private Equity, BlueEarth

"CGF is designed to unlock growth capital to accelerate the growth of Canadian clean tech leaders, while supporting Canadian supply chains, intellectual property, and jobs. In keeping with one aspect of our clean technology strategy, we aim to co-invest alongside high-quality partners to crowd-in thoughtful, value-add private capital and support Canadian champions. We're proud to partner with MKB in supporting Cascadia, a market-leading BC-based company advancing the decarbonisation of the building industry, as it advances its next phase of commercial growth" – Yannick Beaudoin, President & CEO, Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc. ("CGFIM"). As part of this transaction, CGF is pleased to commit C$30m to support the next phase of the company's manufacturing and growth.

"This investment marks a pivotal moment in Cascadia's journey. It will accelerate our growth, expand our reach across North America, and allow us to scale adoption of the high-performance fiberglass windows and window wall we've pioneered. With this investment, Cascadia can rapidly advance commercial-grade, fiberglass fenestration to more markets, more quickly, helping our customers meet emerging building codes while reducing the embodied and operational carbon of buildings. We thank CWHL, Renewal Funds and Toro Aluminium for their meaningful contributions to our growth to date and look forward to the next phase of our journey." – Mike Battistel, President, Cascadia

Cascadia is leading the high-performance fenestration industry through its proprietary fiberglass windows, window wall and cladding assembly components. Developed and manufactured in North America, these commercial?grade fiberglass frames deliver 100% to 250% improved thermal performance compared to traditional aluminum windows, dramatically reducing building heating and cooling loads, while lowering lifecycle and operating costs.

For nearly 20 years, Cascadia's products have been engineered for strength, durability, and long service life, helping architects, developers and building owners meet emerging, more stringent energy code requirements without sacrificing glazing area. Boasting approximately 58% recycled content and available in Passive House and PHIUS certified configurations, Cascadia is setting a new benchmark for sustainable building solutions across North America.

About MKB

MKB is a North American private investment firm advancing the Energy Transition by supporting growth-stage companies within energy, mobility, built environment, and related industrial sectors. The firm focuses on scalable, high-impact themes at the core of the transition, partnering with those that demonstrate strong fundamentals and a clear path to scale. MKB's experienced team brings deep sector expertise and a disciplined investment approach to support companies driving the decarbonization of the global economy. To learn more about MKB, visit www.mkbandco.com. Media inquiries: [email protected].

About Blue Earth Capital

Blue Earth Capital is a global, independent, specialist impact investor, headquartered in Switzerland, with operations in New York, London, and Konstanz. Blue Earth Capital seeks to address the world's most pressing social and environmental challenges by delivering measurable impact alongside aiming for attractive and market-rate financial returns. The company operates dedicated private equity, private credit, and fund solutions as well as separately managed accounts. Blue Earth Capital is owned by the Blue Earth Foundation, a Stiftung (charity/trust) registered in Switzerland that focuses on deep impact to support initiatives and business ventures to help deliver a more equitable and sustainable future. You can find more information at: www.blueearth.capital.

To get in touch with Blue Earth Capital's media relations team, please reach out to [email protected].

About Canada Growth Fund

Canada Growth Fund ("CGF") is a $15 billion arm's-length investment vehicle designed to attract private capital to build Canada's clean economy. It uses investment instruments that absorb certain risks to catalyze private investment in low-carbon projects, technologies, businesses, and supply chains. Visit www.cgf-fcc.ca for more information. For CGF's Media relations, contact [email protected].

About Canada Growth Fund Investment Management

In Budget 2023, the Government of Canada appointed PSP Investments, through a wholly owned subsidiary, to act as the asset manager for CGF. Canada Growth Fund Investment Management Inc. serves as the independent and exclusive asset manager for CGF.

About Cascadia Windows & Doors

Cascadia Windows & Doors is a leading manufacturer of high-performance fiberglass windows and doors, offering industry-leading thermal performance and durability. Included in some of the most exciting and award-winning construction projects across North America, Cascadia's goal is to help revolutionize the energy-efficiency of modern buildings and drive the adoption of high-performance building products. Learn more at www.cascadiawindows.com.

SOURCE Canada Growth Fund Inc.