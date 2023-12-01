Mixed Melon Chunks recalled due to Salmonella Français

News provided by

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

01 Dec, 2023, 08:01 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 1, 2023 /CNW/ -

Product: Mixed Melon Chunks
Issue: Food - Microbial Contamination – Salmonella
Distribution: Manitoba

See the affected products and product photos for this recall

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations, Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]

Organization Profile

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)