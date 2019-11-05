Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada Announces Availability of RADICAVA® (Edaravone) for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA), a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA), today announced that RADICAVA® (edaravone) is now available in Canada. RADICAVA is an intravenous infusion treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), a rapidly progressive, neurodegenerative disease.1

Initially, RADICAVA will be available to patients currently participating in the MTPC Edaravone Supply Program and to all other patients enrolled in the MTP Patient Support™ program who receive a positive reimbursement approval.

"This milestone is an important step in our long-term commitment to make a significant difference to the lives of Canadians struggling with this horrible progressive disease," said Atsushi Fujimoto, President, MTP-CA. "We are deeply dedicated to the ALS community in Canada and will continue to work hard to deliver on our commitment."

Patients should consult with their treating physician, who can initiate the enrollment process for the MTP Patient Support™ Program, which is the first step to enable reimbursement navigation support.

About RADICAVA® (edaravone)

RADICAVA is indicated to slow loss of physical function as measured by the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R).2 Edaravone was discovered and developed for ALS by Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (MTPC) through an iterative clinical development platform over a 13-year period. In 2015, edaravone was approved for use as a treatment for ALS in Japan and South Korea. RADICAVA was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in May of 2017. Marketing authorization was granted in Canada in October 2018 and Switzerland in January 2019.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc.

Based in Toronto, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Canada, Inc. (MTP-CA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) with a goal to provide therapies for some of the most difficult-to-treat diseases, including ALS.

About Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc.

Based in Jersey City, N.J., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, Inc. (MTPA) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation's (MTPC) 100 percent owned U.S. holding company, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Holdings America, Inc. MTPA is dedicated to delivering innovative products that address the unmet medical needs of patients in North America. It was established by MTPC to commercialize approved pharmaceutical products in North America with plans to expand its product line through collaborations with partners. For more information, please visit www.mt-pharma-america.com.

