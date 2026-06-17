Mitsoh Secures Additional Growth Capital and Launches National Expansion during Indigenous History Month

EDMONTON, AB, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Mitsoh, one of Canada's fastest-growing Indigenous-founded food companies, today announced a major milestone in its growth journey, marked by an additional multimillion-dollar investment, expanded manufacturing capacity, national retail growth, a refreshed brand identity, and new product innovation.



Founded by Cree entrepreneur and cultural advocate Ian Gladue, Mitsoh - meaning "to eat" in Cree - began with traditional bison dry meat and pemmican, foods that sustained Indigenous communities across North America for generations. What started as a small restaurant offering has grown into a nationally distributed food company available in more than 1,000 retail locations across Canada.



Over the past year, Mitsoh has expanded distribution and achieved annual revenue growth exceeding 50%, with products now available through leading national distributors United Natural Foods (UNFI) and Purity Life, as well as leading national retailers, including Sobeys.



"Even as we grow, the heart of Mitsoh stays the same," said Ian Gladue, Founder of Mitsoh. "These foods have always carried culture, story, and connection. We're bringing them into more homes across the country while staying rooted in the traditions and teachings they come from. This isn't about changing Indigenous food. It's about sharing it."



The company's recent financing round was led by Raven Indigenous Capital Partners, alongside a distinguished group of strategic investors including natural foods pioneer Dror Balshine, founder of Sol Cuisine, NHL defenceman and Canadian Olympian Josh Morrissey, and Mike Fata, co-founder of Manitoba Harvest and now Executive Chairman of Mitsoh.



"Mitsoh represents exactly the type of Indigenous-founded business we seek to support," said Sean McCormick, Managing Partner at Raven Indigenous Capital Partners. "The company is combining authentic cultural roots with exceptional execution, strong consumer demand, and a scalable platform for growth."



The investment has funded new production equipment, expanded operational systems, facility growth, and increased manufacturing capacity to support continued retail expansion across Canada and future growth in the United States.



"We've spent the last year building the foundation for the next chapter of Mitsoh," said Brandon Markiw, CEO and Co-Founder of Mitsoh. "Consumers are looking for clean ingredients, high-protein foods, and authentic brand stories. Mitsoh delivers all three."



As part of this expansion, Mitsoh is launching new Grass-Fed Beef Sticks in Original and Spicy varieties alongside its flagship Bison Pemmican Strips. The company has also introduced redesigned packaging and a reimagined digital experience to support its continued growth.



Mitsoh is actively preparing for entry into the U.S. market in 2027 and expects the United States to become a significant growth driver over the next five years.



"One of the greatest opportunities in Canada is helping Indigenous entrepreneurs build world-class companies," said Mike Fata, Executive Chairman of Mitsoh. "Mitsoh demonstrates what's possible when Indigenous leadership, exceptional products, strong consumer demand, and growth capital come together. This is more than a food company--it's the creation of an iconic Canadian brand that can inspire the next generation of Indigenous entrepreneurs."



About Mitsoh:



Mitsoh is one of Canada's fastest-growing Indigenous-founded food companies, built on the traditions of pemmican and dry meat. The company creates clean-label, high-protein foods inspired by ancestral knowledge and made for modern lifestyles.

For more information, visit www.mitsoh.com

SOURCE Groundswell Food Group

Media Contacts: Brandon Markiw -- CEO, [email protected]; Gladue -- Founder & Rainmaker, [email protected]