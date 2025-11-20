Raven Indigenous Capital Partners Invests in Mitsoh to Accelerate Growth of Canada's #1 Indigenous-Owned Meat Snack Brand

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Mitsoh, an Indigenous-owned food company and one of Canada's fastest-growing meat snack brands, announced today a multi-million-dollar investment from Raven Indigenous Capital Partners. The growth financing will expand Mitsoh's manufacturing capacity at its Edmonton production facility, enhance national distribution, and fuel new product innovation across its line of premium meat snacks. As part of the company's next phase of growth, Mike Fata, a seasoned Canadian food entrepreneur and investor known for scaling Manitoba Harvest into a $100-million enterprise, has been appointed Mitsoh Chairman of the Board.

"This investment is about more than capital, it's a commitment to amplifying Indigenous leadership in food," said Sean McCormick, Partner at Raven Indigenous Capital Partners. "Mitsoh is redefining what it means to build a modern Indigenous-owned food brand, one that celebrates culture, quality, and community while delivering category-leading growth."

Fata added, "Mitsoh is a rare combination of purpose and performance. We're building the future of meat snacks in Canada; authentic, clean-label, and proudly Indigenous-owned. With Raven's support and our talented team, we're ready to take Mitsoh from a regional success to a national household name."

Brandon Markiw, Mitsoh CEO and Co-Founder, said, "Mitsoh is entering a scale-up phase that demands both operational excellence and cultural integrity. Raven's investment gives us the firepower to expand production, strengthen national distribution, and accelerate innovation while staying true to our Indigenous roots. This is the moment we take Mitsoh from a fast-growing challenger brand to a category leader."

Ian Gladue, Mitsoh Co-Founder and Rainmaker, added, "Mitsoh started as a way for me to reconnect with my family's food traditions and bring that spirit forward for future generations. Partnering with Raven ensures we're growing in a way that honours our culture, supports our communities, and keeps our products rooted in our traditions."

The new funding will strengthen Mitsoh's Edmonton production capacity, support expanded national distribution, and accelerate the launch of new protein innovations.

About Mitsoh

Mitsoh www.mitsoh.com is an Indigenous-owned Canadian food company committed to honoring traditional foodways through modern, better-for-you meat snacks. Based in Edmonton, Alberta, Mitsoh produces a growing line of premium meat snacks made from high-quality proteins and natural ingredients. The brand's mission is to connect people to real food, Indigenous culture, and community through every bite.

About Raven Indigenous Capital Partners

Raven Indigenous Capital Partners is North America's first Indigenous-led and owned impact investment firm. Raven partners with innovative, purpose-driven Indigenous enterprises to catalyze systemic change, generate sustainable economic growth, and advance Indigenous self-determination. With offices in Canada and the U.S., Raven invests patient capital into companies characterized by strong leadership, community values, and scalable business models.

