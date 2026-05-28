Mitrex Introduces eFacade LITE with FlexFit, Field-adjustable facade modules engineered for on-site adaptation

New add-on modules can be trimmed on-site to match real-world conditions, enabling precise facade completion without delays or re-fabrication

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Mitrex, a leading manufacturer of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), has introduced a new eFacade LITE add-on: on-site cuttable modules.

Traditionally, BIPV modules are manufactured in fixed sizes, requiring precise coordination between design and fabrication. Any variation during installation, whether from site conditions, tolerances, or unforeseen adjustments, often results in delays, re-orders, or design compromises.

Mitrex BIPV iis introducing the next step in sustainable architecture. New add-on modules can be trimmed on-site to match real-world conditions, enabling precise facade completion without delays or re-fabrication. (CNW Group/Mitrex - Integrated Solar Technology)

Mitrex's new cuttable modules address this limitation directly. These components can be trimmed on-site to the required dimensions, allowing installation teams to adapt in real time while maintaining system integrity and facade continuity.

The addition reflects a broader shift toward treating solar cladding as a practical building material, one that can be adjusted, installed, and completed on-site with the same flexibility expected of conventional facade systems.

Designed for the Realities of Construction

BIPV systems have traditionally been constrained by fixed module sizing. Panels are fabricated to exact specifications, leaving little room for adjustment once they arrive on site. Even minor deviations in structure, alignment, or measurement can require re-fabrication, adding time, cost, and complexity to the project.

Mitrex cuttable modules resolve this constraint by introducing on-site adaptability. Designed so they can be trimmed to specific dimensions during installation, allowing teams to respond to real-world conditions without interrupting progress.

This flexibility is particularly valuable at facade perimeters, transitions, and areas where dimensional variation is common, enabling projects to be completed without reliance on additional manufacturing cycles.

Available in the same five colour options as the eFacade LITE system, Core Black, Blackout, Nobel Grey, Storm Grey, and Cassia, the cuttable modules maintain visual consistency across the facade while supporting a more efficient installation process. A video demonstrating the cutting process is available here.

A Standard Material for a New Era of Building

The cuttable module add-on reflects a deliberate product philosophy at Mitrex: that solar facade systems should function the way any other building material does, adaptable to the architect's vision, responsive to site conditions, and manageable by standard installation crews without specialized equipment or engineering.

"We have always believed that solar cladding should be a standard part of how buildings are designed and built, not a specialty add-on that requires workarounds," said Danial Hadizadeh, CEO of Mitrex. "The cuttable module is a direct response to what architects and contractors tell us they need. When you can cut the material on-site to fit any condition, you remove the last barrier between a great design and a clean installation. This is what it looks like to treat solar as a real building material."

The eFacade LITE system, featuring a plug-and-power up wiring system, up to 18W/SF energy output, and a 25-year power performance warranty, has been deployed across projects in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

At 1 Hamilton Street, a 7,365 SQFT residential retrofit, and The Londonderry, an 11,310 SQFT retrofit, Mitrex solar facades were integrated to deliver approximately 66 kW and 98 kW of on-site power generation respectively, demonstrating how BIPV can be successfully applied to existing buildings at scale. The upcoming Hyatt Hotel project in Toronto will further expand on this approach, utilizing the same system across the north, east, and south elevations of the building to produce a 171 kW system.

The introduction of cuttable modules builds on this foundation, extending system flexibility to the full perimeter of the building. By enabling on-site adjustments, installation teams can now complete facade conditions more efficiently, regardless of geometry or field variation.

As building codes, sustainability mandates, and energy performance targets continue to tighten globally, Mitrex sees the convergence of function and customization as central to wider adoption of BIPV. The cuttable module is one piece of that vision, bringing solar facade technology closer to the kind of material versatility that architects and developers expect from any system they specify.

Schedule a consultation and learn how BIPV can support sustainability and enhance architectural vision.

For more information, visit https://www.mitrex.com/efacade-lite

About Mitrex

Mitrex is a leading manufacturer of Building-Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV), dedicated to transforming buildings into energy-generating structures. By combining advanced solar technology with modern architectural design, Mitrex develops solar building materials that are efficient, durable, and visually striking. With a focus on innovation and sustainable practices, Mitrex empowers communities and businesses to reduce carbon emissions, lower energy costs, and embrace a greener future.

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SOURCE Mitrex - Integrated Solar Technology