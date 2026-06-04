Mitacs named as key partner in creating AI jobs and opportunities for young Canadians

OTTAWA, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Mitacs applauds the Government of Canada's release of AI for All, the federal national AI strategy that envisions trusted, reliable, and sovereign artificial intelligence that benefits all Canadians. Mitacs is proud to be named by Prime Minister Carney as a partner in delivering a key pipeline of AI-related jobs and work opportunities for young Canadians.

Canada has long led the world in AI research, and this strategy charts the course for translating that knowledge into economic and social benefits for the entire country. Building on its commitment to artificial intelligence as a key research priority, Mitacs is uniquely positioned to scale programs that help companies adopt AI and embed multidisciplinary research teams directly into industry to solve complex R&D challenges and accelerate the development of novel, high-value AI solutions. Through real-world student and postdoctoral paid internships, its tested model helps Canada's small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, de-risk their AI adoption journeys and gives young Canadians the hands-on experience that launches careers.

To deploy and scale AI safely and effectively and harness the tangible economic benefits from AI, talent--Canada's people--is a major lever. Thousands of Canadian innovators are already working with Mitacs to advance and commercialize AI solutions across key sectors, including health and life sciences, energy and natural resources, transportation, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing and robotics. This announcement demonstrates the government's commitment to protecting Canadians and democracy, building strong and sovereign AI infrastructure, and recognizing AI talent as a strategic national asset.

Quick Facts – Mitacs and AI

Since 2018, Mitacs has supported over 42,000 innovation projects and 118,000 student and postdoctoral research internships, including 4,800+ AI-specific interns

Since 2018, Mitacs has invested $1.68B in R&D

Mitacs works with 200+ postsecondary institutions and more than 12,500 companies across Canada

Companies partnering with Mitacs see an average 11 per cent boost in productivity

Quotes

"AI for All is exactly the national ambition Canada needs--a strategy that is bold, responsible, and built on trust. Canada has the highest concentration of AI talent in the world, and this strategy builds the infrastructure to mobilize it across our economy. Mitacs is pleased to be a partner in delivering more young Canadians in meaningful AI jobs, more businesses equipped to adopt AI with confidence, and stronger links between academia, industry, and government. We are proud to stand with the Government of Canada at this defining moment."

-- Dr. Stephen Lucas, Chief Executive Officer, Mitacs

Call to Action

To learn more about AI as a priority research area for Mitacs, visit:

https://www.mitacs.ca/news/what-canadas-ai-strategy-needs-to-succeed/

About Mitacs

For over 25 years, Mitacs has helped grow the economy and develop the workforce of tomorrow, connecting industry with academia and global partners to solve real-world challenges. We support business-academic research collaboration through internships, co-funded with businesses, for undergraduate to graduate students and post-doctoral fellows, acting as an essential research-commercialization bridge. Mitacs is funded by the Government of Canada, the Government of Alberta, the Government of British Columbia, Research Manitoba, the Government of New Brunswick, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Nova Scotia, the Government of Ontario, Innovation PEI, the Government of Quebec, the Government of Saskatchewan, and the Government of Yukon.

SOURCE Mitacs Inc.

Media Contact: Katherine Janson, (437) 297-8596, [email protected]