MiTAC Computing Partners with Industry Leaders on Open AI Server Solutions at OCP APAC Summit 2025

TAIPEI, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, a leading server platform designer, manufacturer, and a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corporation (TSE:3706), displays its latest AI-optimized compute and GPU servers at the OCP APAC Summit 2025 (booth G04), spearheading the development of efficient and sustainable future data centers.

Powering Future Data Centers

Featured platforms include our liquid-cooled C2820Z5, the cost-efficient C2810Z5, the flexible Capri Series, and the AI-centric G4527G6 – all built for modular, scalable data center deployments in collaboration with AMD, Intel, Micron, Murata, Samsung and Solidigm.

Liquid and Air Cooled MiTAC OCP Servers for Every Data Center Need, Paired with Solidigm and Samsung Innovations

The MiTAC C2820Z5 server represents a compelling proof of concept for direct liquid-cooled, high-density computing in OCP environments. Ideal for thermally intensive AI workloads, this platform is showcased with Samsung's PM9D3 SSD (MZTL67T6HBLC-00AW7), delivering high-throughput PCIe Gen5 performance, and the Samsung RDIMM DDR5 memory module (M321R8GA0EB2-CCP), optimized for bandwidth-hungry data center applications. Together, they demonstrate a powerful and efficient architecture built for future-forward deployments.

Balancing performance and cost-efficiency, the MiTAC C2810Z5 is an air-cooled OCP server built for scalable workloads. It is paired with Solidigm™ D7-PS1010 3.8TB U.2 SSD, designed for consistent QoS and energy efficiency, and the Solidigm™ D7-P5520 7.68TB SSD, which brings high endurance and PCIe Gen4 throughput to the edge of mainstream AI inference and storage-driven compute. This combination offers a practical, deployment-ready solution for operators prioritizing TCO and density.

GPU-Powered MiTAC Server Enabling the Enterprise AI Factory

The MiTAC G4527G6 is purpose-built for the demands of AI, deep learning, and high-bandwidth computing, and represents yet another successful proof of concept. The G4527G6 serves as a foundational building block in the emerging "Enterprise AI Factory" model, paired with Micron's 9550 NVMe SSD, delivering exceptional PCIe Gen4 performance for data-intensive workloads, and Micron DDR5-6400 DRAM, enabling low-latency AI model training and inference.

Production-Ready OCP Servers with Rack-Level Integration for Modern Data Centers: Featuring MiTAC Capri 3 Series and Murata Power Shelves

MiTAC Computing's latest production-ready OCP servers, the MiTAC Capri 3 Standard (CP3S11-S) and MiTAC Capri 3 Ultra (CP3S11-U), deliver scalable solutions for a wide range of data center workloads. The Standard model is optimized for general-purpose compute, ideal for virtualized environments and enterprise applications that demand performance without high storage overhead. In contrast, the Capri 3 Ultra supports up to 10 NVMe SSDs, enabling high-density, warm-to-hot storage performance for software-defined storage and data lake deployments. At OCP APAC Summit 2025, MiTAC Computing showcases its rack-level integration capabilities by displaying the CP3S11-U alongside Murata's MWOCES-211-P-D power shelf in a compact mini rack configuration, highlighting a turnkey, modular approach to open infrastructure.

By working closely with ecosystem partners across memory, storage, power, and compute, MiTAC Computing showcases the power of collaboration in advancing open, modular infrastructure—enabling next-gen AI and data center scalability.

MiTAC OCP Systems: https://download3.mitaccomputing.com/Files/Catalog/MiTAC_OCP_Catalog.pdf

Intel Server Systems: https://download3.mitaccomputing.com/Files/Catalog/MiTAC_Intel_Catalog.pdf

AMD Server Systems: https://download3.mitaccomputing.com/Files/Catalog/MiTAC_AMD_Catalog.pdf

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp., a subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings, delivers comprehensive, energy-efficient server solutions backed by industry expertise dating back to the 1990s. Specializing in AI, HPC, cloud, and edge computing, MiTAC Computing employs rigorous methodologies to ensure uncompromising quality—across barebones, systems, racks, and cluster levels—achieving performance and integration. This commitment to quality at every level sets MiTAC Computing apart.

With a worldwide presence and end-to-end capabilities—from R&D and manufacturing to global support—MiTAC Computing provides agile, customized platforms for hyperscale data centers, HPC, and AI applications, ensuring optimal performance and scalability to meet unique business needs. Leveraging the latest advancements in AI and liquid cooling, and unifying the MiTAC brand with Intel DSG and TYAN server products, MiTAC Computing stands out for its innovative, efficient, and reliable server technology and its hardware and software integrated solutions—empowering businesses to meet future challenges.

