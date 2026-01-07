MIT Technology Review unveils the full agenda for EmTech AI 2026

The longest-running AI business conference returns April 21–23, 2026, on the MIT campus and online

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- MIT Technology Review today announced the release of the full agenda for EmTech AI 2026, the leading AI business conference for executives, researchers, and innovators. The event will be held April 21–23, 2026, on the MIT campus and online via livestream.

Now in its 14th year, EmTech AI brings together the researchers and executives to explore how intelligence is moving from pilots to production -- from isolated wins to enterprise-wide impact. This year's theme, "The Great Integration," analyzes the implications and impact of this critical moment as intelligence is woven into workflows, systems, and decision-making.

Curated by the MIT Technology Review editorial team, the agenda provides insights grounded in research, real-world application, and forward-looking strategy. Attendees will leave with the clarity to act, equipped to integrate AI responsibly, scale initiatives with confidence, and transform insights into measurable business outcomes.

Agenda Highlights Include:

From pilots to production

Learn how leading organizations are moving AI from isolated projects to enterprise-wide impact. Hear how they prioritize high-value initiatives and implement intelligence across global operations.

Explore the gap between AI's perceived intelligence and its actual reliability. Understand where systems mislead, which risks are underestimated, and how leaders can plan for both breakthroughs and bottlenecks.

Discover how one organization scaled from isolated agents to a fully agentic workforce across IT, security, and operations. Learn practical lessons on what worked, what did not, and how value was measured.

See how autonomous agents are transforming marketing. Learn how AI interprets data, adapts messaging, and drives measurable conversion while preserving brand safety.

Understand the risks of AI-driven systems and learn how to secure data, models, and workflows while maintaining trust, governance, and operational control.

Examine how AI is reshaping consumer trust and loyalty. Learn what organizations must do to ensure that their products remain credible, findable, and chosen in an agent-mediated world.

Featured Speakers Include:

Kevin Delaney, Cofounder & Editor in Chief, Charter

Andrew Bialecki, CEO, Cofounder, and Chairperson, Klaviyo

Donna Morris, EVP and Chief People Officer, Walmart

Kellie Romack, CDIO, Service Now

Ian Swanson, AI Security Leader, Palo Alto Networks

To access the full detailed agenda, visit EmTech-AI.com.

"2026 is the year organizations must operationalize AI to stay competitive," said Brian Bryson, director of event content and experiences at MIT Technology Review. "As AI becomes infrastructure, the effects ripple across every function. This year's agenda helps leaders understand the strategic and operational impact of the Great Integration and how these changes will redefine workflows, roles, and results."

"The future isn't built with AI--it's built on AI," he adds.

Tickets and early access offer

Tickets are limited for this exclusive event and will sell out. Secure your seat today at early access pricing, available until January 23, 2026.

For the full agenda and to secure your spot, visit EmTech-AI.com.

Anchored by the editorial expertise of MIT Technology Review, EmTech AI's in-person event will feature exclusive experiences, thought-provoking interviews and keynotes, and strategy-setting case studies. Attendees sit side by side with leaders and peers across all industries in interactive Q&A sessions and experience unparalleled networking opportunities, all in an intimate setting at the MIT Media Lab on the MIT campus.

The virtual experience will include an interactive event hub, featuring livestreamed sessions, videos on demand, live chat and Q&A, and additional networking opportunities.

About MIT Technology Review

MIT Technology Review is an independent media company owned by MIT. The print publication, established in 1899, was the first-ever technology magazine; today, MIT Technology Review publishes in multiple digital formats every day, including on our site, in email newsletters, and across all major social channels. We also produce a multi-award-winning bimonthly print magazine and run one of the industry's most highly regarded events brands, EmTech.

Our goal is to become the destination for those seeking to understand how technology is shaping our world. Subscribe. Attend. Follow: LinkedIn, Reddit, Facebook, Instagram.

