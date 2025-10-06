MIT Technology Review Reveals 2025 list of 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch

The 2025 honorees were chosen through a rigorous selection process. Our editors and reporters gathered nominations, consulted academics, investors, and industry experts, and debated each nominee before narrowing the field to just 10. Companies were chosen for their ability to cut emissions, build resilience, and demonstrate staying power in shifting policy and market conditions.

Now in its third year, the 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch list reveals which companies are tackling climate change and how, from creating cleaner energy sources to reimagining food production. These global companies represent advancements across a wide range of industries that are at the forefront of shaping a more sustainable future.

This year's honorees are also stepping up to one of today's growing challenges, the rise in AI energy demands. Several companies are creating breakthrough carbon-free solutions including geothermal innovator Fervo Energy, nuclear startup Kairos Power, and Redwood Materials, with their new microgrid business.

As Bill Gates emphasizes in his exclusive essay accompanying the list, "we need a lot more innovation on every front – from discovery to deployment – before we can hope to reach our ultimate goal of net-zero emissions."

The list has no shortage of innovation and reveals that the future is being built now. To read every company profile from the 10 Climate Tech Companies to Watch list and gain access to all the accompanying stories, become an MIT Technology Review subscriber today at www.technologyreview.com/subscribe.

