Mistplay ranked 4th fastest growing company in Canada

Mistplay empowers millions of people to earn loyalty rewards by playing mobile games through its Android app. The platform has attracted some of the largest mobile game developers including Playtika, Scopely, Netmarble, Peak and King.

"Watching our company grow over the last few years has been a surreal experience." says CEO Henri Machalani. "When you're starting off as a small tech startup, the whole team pours so much of their time and energy hoping it will take off. To see all of our work come to fruition, and to rank amongst the fastest growing companies in the country is definitely a moment of pride for all of us, and a testament to the product we've built".

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"The stories of Canada's Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic," says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading."

"Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year's Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers."

