Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation forms Limited Partnership with Arcadis

Limited Partnership upholds the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation's rights to influence urban development in the Greater Toronto and Greater Golden Horseshoe areas as the sole and rightful Treaty Holder

TORONTO, April 30, 2026 /CNW/ - The Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation ("MCBC"), the entity representing the business development interests of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation ("MCFN"), and Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), have announced at a ceremony today the formation of the MCBC-Arcadis Limited Partnership ("the Partnership"), which establishes Arcadis as MCBC's design and advisory partner on new development opportunities on Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation Treaty Lands.

From left to right: Audrey Jacob, Managing Director, Places Canada, Arcadis, Scott Arbuckle, Canada Country Director, Arcadis, Chief Margaret Sault, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, Warren Sault, President and CEO, Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation. Credit: Arcadis and MCBC (CNW Group/Arcadis)

The Partnership creates a new model for Indigenous-led sustainable development across MCFN Treaty Lands, for which MCFN is the sole and rightful Treaty Holder. The Lands encompass a majority of the Greater Toronto and Greater Golden Horseshoe areas, which include 3.9 million acres in Southern Ontario, a rapidly growing region home to approximately 10 million people, which acted as a background for the signing ceremony held at the top of the CN Tower.

Majority-owned by MCBC, the newly formed entity enables the Partnership to participate in forthcoming infrastructure, architectural design, climate adaptation, and urban planning projects across MCFN's Treaty Lands, all while establishing long-term economic self-determination for MCFN and climate resilience for its Treaty Lands. Together, MCBC and Arcadis will approach opportunities as one team, providing inclusive design and consultancy services that incorporate Indigenous leadership and knowledge, procurement, mentorship, and training.

"Grounded in our responsibility to our people and our future generations, this partnership reflects our commitment to ensuring the Nation's voice is not only heard, but upheld in the decisions that shape our communities," said Margaret Sault, Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation. "Through this work, we are building meaningful opportunities that support prosperity today while protecting what we hold for those yet to come. Arcadis' partnership and expertise will help ensure that MCFN is actively involved in development across our Treaty Lands, in a way that respects our values and vision."

Encompassing an urban area of over 62 municipalities and regions within MCFN Treaty Lands and Territory, the Partnership commits the parties to collaborate on new project opportunities presented to either party within MCFN Treaty Lands or other projects mutually agreed upon across Ontario.

"Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation exists to create opportunities and growth for the First Nation. By partnering with a leading global architecture, engineering, and consulting firm, we can bring world-class infrastructure solutions to our Treaty Lands that reflect our values and vision," Warren Sault, President and CEO, MCBC and MCFN member.

"Our Partnership with MCBC mirrors our longstanding respect for MCFN's leadership and Treaty Lands, and represents a natural evolution of our relationship that allows us to support their long-term growth, economic development, cultural expression, and community-led development," says Scott Arbuckle, Canada Country Director, Arcadis.

The Partnership, which was finalized following an exclusivity agreement signed in the fall of 2025, will be managed by representatives from both MCBC and Arcadis, with offices established within MCFN Treaty Lands in Hagersville, ON, and Arcadis' office in downtown Toronto.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are around 34,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and reported €4.8 billion in gross revenues for 2025. www.arcadis.com

ABOUT MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT BUSINESS CORPORATION

Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC) represents the business development interests of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) – the sole and rightful Treaty holder in the Greater Toronto and most of the Golden Horseshoe Region of Ontario, Canada. Today, approximately 25 per cent of Canada's GDP is generated on MCFN's Treaty Lands and Traditional Territory, and is home to more than 9.7 million Canadians. Wholly-owned by MCFN, MCBC builds opportunities and partnerships to benefit MCFN and its membership today and for future generations. www.mncbc.ca

SOURCE Arcadis

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: ARCADIS INVESTOR RELATIONS, Christine Disch, Mobile: +31 6 15376020, E-mail: [email protected]; ARCADIS CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS, Shannon Edwards, Mobile: +289-795-3394, E-mail: [email protected]