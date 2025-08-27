Arcadis and Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation enter Exclusivity Agreement

Collaboration advances economic reconciliation and Indigenous-led development in the Greater Golden Horseshoe

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD) and Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC) have entered into an Exclusivity Agreement with the intention of establishing a Limited Partnership later this year. The agreement, focused on delivering design consulting and professional services across the Treaty Lands and Territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN), is rooted in a shared commitment to advancing Indigenous leadership, sustainable infrastructure, and inclusive economic development throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

As the first-of-its-kind partnership for Arcadis, the Exclusivity Agreement sets the stage for a new model of Indigenous-led planning and development in Canada's most populous and economically significant urban area, encompassing 62 municipalities within MCFN Treaty Lands and Territory.

"We are incredibly proud to take this step with MCBC and the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation," said Scott Arbuckle, Country Director, Arcadis Canada. "It reflects our respect for the First Nation's leadership and their Treaty Rights, and underscores what's possible when Indigenous values and global expertise share a common purpose. We're honoured to play a role in enabling sustainable growth, cultural expression, and economic reconciliation through community-focused development."

When finalized, the Partnership will be majority owned by MCBC and enable the First Nation and Arcadis to jointly participate in a broad range of initiatives. Potential projects include infrastructure, architectural design, climate adaptation, and urban planning projects across 3.9 million acres in Southern Ontario, establishing MCFN's long-term economic participation and self-determination.

"This Partnership is much more than a sound business decision. It paves the way for reconciliation, renewal, and reclamation," said Warren Sault, President and CEO, MCBC and MCFN member. "We are asserting our First Nation's presence and Rights within our Treaty Lands and creating strategic economic opportunities that reflect our values, our vision, and our rightful place as stewards and leaders of this land."

The forthcoming Partnership, anticipated to formally launch in Fall 2025, will be managed by representatives from MCBC and Arcadis, with offices established at MCFN near Hagersville and downtown Toronto, symbolizing the partnership's dual commitment to inclusive community and urban development.

"Our confidence in Arcadis' well-rounded portfolio and their full suite of services, including their Indigenous Relations expertise, helped make the decision to select them as our partners of choice," added Sault. "Together, we're setting a new standard for what it means to work in good faith, in Treaty, and in partnership."

Arcadis and MCBC have a history of working together on key projects, including the First Nation's water distribution system and administrative building. With this agreement in place, the parties have committed to collaborating exclusively on new opportunities presented to either partner within MCFN Treaty Lands and other mutually agreed projects across Ontario.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 35,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2024 delivered €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

ABOUT MISSISSAUGAS OF THE CREDIT BUSINESS CORPORATION

Mississaugas of the Credit Business Corporation (MCBC) is the wholly owned business development corporation of Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN). MCBC acts as the general partner of Mississaugas of the Credit Business Limited Partnership, of which MCFN is its only other limited partner. Established in 2018 to build long-term wealth generation for MCFN and its membership, MCBC operates throughout MCFN Treaty Lands and Territory which cover most of Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe, an area home to 8 million people, two-thirds of Ontario's GDP, and one-fifth of Canada's GDP. www.mncbc.ca

