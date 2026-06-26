Canada's limited-edition kettle chip series is back, developed in collaboration with Pizzeria Badiali, Ask For Luigi, and Nora Gray. Starting June 26, 100 Miss Vickie's Chip Kits are available by reservation only.

Miss Vickie's Ristoranti Series: At a Glance

Reserve your Miss Vickie's Ristoranti Series Chip Kit: free to reserve, first come, first served at 12:00PM EST on June 26, 2026 at https://reservemissvickies.ca/ristoranti/ while kits last.

Three flavours, three Canadian restaurant collaborations: Vodka Sauce Pizza (Pizzeria Badiali, Toronto), Cacio e Pepe (Ask For Luigi, Vancouver), Spicy Pepperoncini & Focaccia (Nora Gray, Montréal)

Retail launch: July 12, 2026, available at retailers across Canada

TORONTO, June 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Last year, when the Miss Vickie's brand collaborated with Pizzeria Badiali, Ask for Luigi, and Nora Gray, three of Canada's most beloved Italian restaurants, to build a chip worth seeking out, Canadians went looking. They tracked limited-edition Ristoranti Series bags across the country, shared sightings online, and turned a chip launch into a national treasure hunt. The bags disappeared from shelves as fast as people could find them. The search was real and the delicious payoff was worth it.

Miss Vickie’s® Ristoranti Series Returns for 2026 – and This Time, You Can Reserve Your Chips Before They Hit Shelves (CNW Group/PepsiCo)

Today, the Miss Vickie's brand, announces the return of the Ristoranti Series. The three flavours – Vodka Sauce Pizza, Cacio e Pepe, and Spicy Pepperoncini & Focaccia – return to retail shelves across Canada on July 12, 2026. But before that, there's something new.

What Is the Miss Vickie's brand Chip Reservation?

Starting today, June 26, Miss Vickie's is giving 100 Canadians the opportunity to reserve their Ristoranti Series chips two weeks before they reach stores, completely free. Each Chip Kit contains all three Ristoranti Series flavours, a note from each restaurant, and an exclusive reservation card certifying your place among the 100. Reservations are open now at https://reservemissvickies.ca/ristoranti/ and available while supplies last.

The Chip Reservation is the brand's answer to the appetite Canadians showed last year – not just for the chips, but for the experience of finding them. For the return, the brand is turning that energy into something intentional: a coveted reservation, limited, numbered, and available to the fans who want to be among the first.

"The Ristoranti Series demonstrated last year that Canadian consumers have a real appetite for snacking experiences that don't compromise on craft. Bringing it back was an easy decision. The reservation is how we honour that demand and bring it to the consumers who've been waiting." Lisa Allie, Senior Director, Foods Marketing, PepsiCo Canada

The Flavours: Created with Canada's Most Beloved Italian Restaurants

Miss Vickie's has been crafting chips for Canadians since 1987. The Canadian restaurants behind this series have spent years earning their place in Canada's food culture the same way: craft-driven and built on a genuine commitment to the food they make. Each of the three flavours was developed through an extensive process of in-restaurant tastings, dish analysis, and seasoning iteration, in close collaboration with Miss Vickie's Research & Development and Culinary teams, with the goal to recreate the taste of the dish in chip form.

Miss Vickie's Cacio e Pepe Flavoured Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

In collaboration with Ask For Luigi, Vancouver

Ask For Luigi reservations are gone before you know it, but Canadians will do whatever it takes to snag one because the pasta is just that good. Cacio e Pepe is the dish people come back for again and again. It's three ingredients and no shortcuts – that's exactly why we built a chip around it. The result is sharp, creamy cheese and cracked black pepper, made with the same precision the dish demands. As Ask For Luigi co-founder Jennifer Rossi puts it: "Cacio e Pepe is three ingredients – it has nowhere to hide, and neither does this chip."

Miss Vickie's Vodka Sauce Pizza Flavoured Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

In collaboration with Pizzeria Badiali, Toronto

Getting a slice at Pizzeria Badiali on a Friday night takes patience. The lineup moves slowly and nobody leaves. The pizza that keeps people standing outside is the Vodka Sauce, it's the slice that keeps people coming back, and it's the pizza the brand set out to recreate in chip form. Rich, creamy tomato, wood-fired char, and oregano – the kind of flavour that earns that loyalty. Ryan Baddeley, owner of Pizzeria Badiali says it plainly: "We don't put our name on things lightly. This one earned it."

Miss Vickie's Spicy Pepperoncini & Focaccia Flavoured Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

In collaboration with Nora Gray, Montréal

A table at Nora Gray is the kind of thing Montréal foodies plan around. The menu moves with the seasons, but the Focaccia Maison doesn't – it's the dish with a following of its own, the one people mention when they tell someone to go. That's what made it the right dish to recreate a chip around: tangy pepperoncini, sweet onion, and a sourdough depth that keeps you coming back. Emma Cardarelli, co-founder, co-owner, and chef of Nora Gray: "There are people who come to Nora Gray just for the focaccia. The fact that the chip makes you want to go back for more is the whole point."

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the centre of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.ca, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

About Miss Vickie's

Since 1987, Miss Vickie's has been making kettle cooked potato chips for Canadians to enjoy using quality ingredients to create their signature flavours and crunch. Under the PepsiCo Canada portfolio, the Miss Vickie's brand is constantly innovating, and carefully mastering new flavours that Canadians love. Miss Vickie's kettle cooked potato chips are proudly crafted in Canada. To learn more about the brand, visit www.missvickies.ca.

SOURCE PepsiCo

Media Contact: Allison Chin, [email protected]; PepsiCo Canada, [email protected]