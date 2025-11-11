ROUYN-NORANDA, QC and EDMONTON, AB , Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - MISA Group and Innotech Alberta are proud to announce the launch of the first interprovincial and bilingual Experts Network exclusively dedicated to mining operators in Canada. This initiative brings together key players from Quebec and Alberta to address the most pressing challenges in mining innovation--specifically in maintenance.

Building on a formalized partnership agreement, this initiative marks a historic milestone in interprovincial collaboration. It establishes a unique platform where mining operators are at the center of the conversation, supported by industrial experts, researchers, and solution providers.

"With this network, we're creating an exclusive and high-value collaborative space for mining operators to address real challenges, share practices, and accelerate solutions across Canada. MISA Group is proud to lead this national-scale innovation model," -- Alain Beauséjour, Director General, MISA Group

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring together mine operators in Alberta and Quebec to identify new solutions that solve high priority equipment reliability issues" -- Gary Fisher, Director- MARIOS Consortium, InnoTech Alberta

What Makes This Network Unique

Designed exclusively for mining operators , ensuring content relevance and high-impact dialogue.

, ensuring content relevance and high-impact dialogue. Bilingual and interprovincial : connecting Quebec and Alberta in a pan-Canadian alliance.

: connecting Quebec and Alberta in a pan-Canadian alliance. Anchored in MISA Group's Vortex Journey and Alliance programs , which support the scaling of TRL 3–9 technologies.

, which support the scaling of TRL 3–9 technologies. Acts as a strategic observatory for technological, industrial, and environmental innovation.

Strategic Objectives

Mobilize a cross-sector network of mining site leaders, innovation experts, and emerging solution developers.

Provide tools for real-time innovation tracking and technology watch .

and . Enable co-development and co-investment pipelines across regions.

Position Canada as a global leader in collaborative, operator-led innovation ecosystems.

The next session of the Experts Network – Maintenance is scheduled for the first week of December 2025, continuing to strengthen the ties between mining stakeholders from east to west.

Here is the agenda for the next meeting:

Showcase: nSpek : Automated Inspection Software

Project Validation: HI FI Engineering : Conveyor Health Monitoring System

Project Validation: Innotech Alberta : Improved durability for mobile mining equipment

All projects supported within the Experts Network – Maintenance will help improve the economic feasibility of Québec mining deposits, particularly those related to critical and strategic minerals. MISA Group's Experts Networks offer prime opportunities to connect, learn, and collaborate with key players in Quebec's mining ecosystem. Don't miss these essential events to advance our sector.

About MISA Group

MISA Group is a strategic innovation organization based in Quebec, dedicated to supporting the mining sector and adjacent industries through collaborative innovation programs, expert networks, and strategic partnerships.

About InnoTech Alberta

A subsidiary of Alberta Innovates, InnoTech Alberta provides applied research and technology development services to accelerate innovation, foster competitiveness, and enable sustainable economic development across Alberta.

