Miraj Hammam Spa and Medcan Announce Wellness Partnership

TORONTO, March 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Miraj Hammam Spa is pleased to announce a new partnership with Medcan, a global leader in wellness. Launching on International Women's Day, the collaboration will offer Miraj Hammam Spa guests preferred rates on Medcan's proactive health screenings, genetics, and personalized medical programs designed to help individuals live healthier, longer.

The partnership reflects Miraj Hammam Spa's ongoing commitment to holistic health and wellness. By connecting guests with Medcan's clinically driven services, the spa extends its wellness offering beyond traditional treatments to include preventive health and longevity-focused care.

"At Miraj Hammam Spa, we have always been dedicated to the health and wellness of our guests," said Andrea Dunham, Director of Spa Operations. "Partnering with Medcan allows us to deepen that commitment by offering access to world-class preventive health services. We are proud to launch this partnership on International Women's Day to honour the strength and vitality of the women in our community."

Stephen Warr, Vice President of Growth at Medcan, adds "We're proud to partner with Miraj Hammam Spa to expand the wellness experience for their guests. This collaboration allows guests to couple relaxation with trusted clinical guidance and benefit from Medcan's integrated physician-led services to enhance their journey to live well, for life."

This is an exciting addition to the Miraj Hammam Spa experience and is available to all guests effective immediately - medcan.com/miraj-hammam-spa.

About Miraj Hammam Spa

Miraj Hammam Spa, located inside the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto, is a luxury spa specializing in traditional Hammam experiences, while also offering massage, and luxury facial services. Inspired by the ancient bathing rituals, Miraj Hammam Spa provides an exclusive and tranquil environment that blends timeless tradition with modern luxury to promote deep relaxation and rejuvenation - mirajhammamtoronto.com.

About Medcan

Medcan is a global leader in proactive health and wellness services and is devoted to providing care for individuals, families and employers that is grounded in the latest evidence-based practices, technologies and treatments. Our team of medical experts unites to provide transformational specialty and primary care to achieve more for you and your health.

Located in downtown Toronto (150 York St.), Oakville (2275 Upper Middle Rd.), Collingwood (40 Huron St.), and Muskoka (seasonal – 84 Joseph St.) Medcan is here to give you more control over your health and to help you live well, for life. Learn more at medcan.com.

