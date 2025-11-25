Miraj Hammam Spa Toronto Announces the Reopening of its Signature Hammam After a Complete Transformation

The meticulous renovation has elevated the Hammam environment, blending its traditional architectural integrity with refined, modern luxury. This commitment ensures the most authentic and tranquil space for the signature service. The experience invites guests to shed stress through the centuries-old tradition of purification, beginning with a eucalyptus-infused steam and culminating in a full-body Gommage treatment.

"We are delighted to unveil the newly renovated Hammam," said Andrea Dunham, Director of Spa Operations, Miraj Hammam Spa. "This renovation underscores our dedication to providing a truly world-class, authentic experience. We have created a serene and luxurious sanctuary where the timeless tradition of the Hammam can be enjoyed exclusively and privately."

The reopening arrives at a time of growing demand for meaningful wellness travel and experiential treatments in Toronto. Miraj Hammam Spa continues to distinguish itself as one of the most authentic Hammam experiences in the city. The restoration of the space reinforces the spa's commitment to offering elevated, culturally inspired wellness that feels both timeless and renewed.

Miraj Hammam Spa is located on the Fifth Floor of the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto, and is now accepting reservations for its signature Hammam service. Guests are encouraged to book in advance to secure their exclusive time slot.

About Miraj Hammam Spa

Miraj Hammam Spa, located inside the Shangri-La Hotel, Toronto, is a luxury spa specializing in the traditional Hammam experience, while also offering massage, luxury facial services. Inspired by the ancient bathing rituals of the Middle East, Miraj Hammam Spa provides an exclusive and tranquil environment that blends timeless tradition with modern luxury to promote deep relaxation and rejuvenation.

