Minto Apartment REIT to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on August 11, 2026

OTTAWA, ON, July 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced that it will release its 2026 second quarter financial results after market close on Tuesday, August 11th, 2026. The REIT will not be holding a conference call following the release. Full Q2 2026 financial results and the MD&A will be available on the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartmentreit.com and at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality multi-residential rental properties located primarily in urban centres in Canada's major markets of Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

SOURCE Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613.782.2936