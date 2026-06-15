Minto Apartment REIT Announces June 2026 Cash Distribution and Extension for 2026 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders

OTTAWA, ON, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: MI.UN) today announced a cash distribution of $0.04458 per REIT unit for the month of June 2026, representing $0.535 per REIT unit on an annualized basis. Payment will be made on July 15, 2026 to unitholders of record as at June 30, 2026.

In light of the pending plan of arrangement transaction involving the REIT, the REIT also announced that it has obtained an extension from the Toronto Stock Exchange's requirement to hold its 2026 Annual General Meeting of Unitholders ("AGM") on or before June 30, 2026. Pursuant to the extension, the REIT is now required to hold its AGM by no later than September 25, 2026, in accordance with the terms of the REIT's amended and restated declaration of trust dated June 27, 2018, as amended. In the event that the plan of arrangement transaction closes prior to September 25, 2026, there will be no requirement for the REIT to hold an AGM this year.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver. For more information on Minto Apartment REIT, please visit the REIT's website at: https://www.mintoapartmentreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the REIT. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the intended monthly cash distributions by the REIT, and statements regarding the timing of the REIT's AGM. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions, including without limitation that the REIT will have sufficient cash to pay its distributions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual events to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed and referenced under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the REIT's Q1 2026 management's discussion and analysis dated May 11, 2026, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust

For further information, please contact: Edward Fu, Chief Financial Officer, Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust, Tel: 613.782.2936