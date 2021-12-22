Minsud Announces Exercise of Stock Options

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Minsud Resources Corp. (TSX-V: MSR) ("Minsud" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that certain holders of stock options (the "Options") have exercised an aggregate of 3,500,000 Options resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $350,000.

Each Option is exercisable for one (1) common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. The Options were set to expire on December 22, 2021.

About Minsud Resources Corp.

Minsud is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring its flagship Chita Valley Cu-Mo- Au-Ag-Pb-Zn Project, in the Province of San Juan, Argentina. The Company also holds a 100% owned portfolio of selected early-stage prospects, including 6,000 ha in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Minsud Resources Corp.

For further information: Ramiro Massa, President and Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], www.minsud.com, +1 416-479-4466

