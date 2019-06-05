Minitab Launches New Minitab® 19 Statistical Software

A Better, Faster and Easier Solution for Statistical Analysis

STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Today, Minitab, LLC, the leader in smart data analysis software and provider of expert statistical services, announced the launch of Minitab® 19 Statistical Software, a better, faster and easier solution for executives, professionals, educators and students. Minitab's latest version delivers on its commitment to helping practitioners analyze larger data sets – better, faster and easier – no matter where they are on their analytics journey.

Minitab® 19 Statistical Software delivers statistical analysis, visualizations, predictive and improvement analytics to enable data-driven decision making. Minitab Statistical Software is the global product of choice across many disciplines, including academia, operational excellence, quality improvement, Lean Six Sigma, manufacturing, research and development, marketing and many more. Regardless of statistical background, Minitab empowers organizations through easy to use software, using an intuitive user interface, clicks not code, the Minitab assistant and its global support network of expert statisticians.

Jeffrey T. Slovin, Chief Executive Officer of Minitab, LLC said: "For nearly 50 years, Minitab has helped thousands of organizations drive cost containment, enhance quality, boost customer satisfaction and increase effectiveness. With the launch of Minitab® 19, we have created a solution that is better, faster and easier to help users make better data driven decisions."

Mr. Slovin continued: "Minitab is committed to developing best-in-class tools and training to help customers spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in their data with unparalleled ease. Minitab® 19 will set the standard for statistical software, enabling customers to analyze even larger data sets and compare results quicker and easier than ever before."

New Features Make Minitab® 19 an Even More Powerful Statistical Tool

Minitab® 19 Statistical Software improves on past versions with new features and better performance. With Minitab® 19 users can analyze larger data sets quickly, compare results and make better, data driven decisions. Results for an analysis are now in a single view and users have flexibility managing and organizing projects, whether it be grouping results by worksheets, alphabetically or by order of set-up.

Minitab® 19 Statistical Software also enables performing data analysis faster than ever. Available in both 32-bit and 64-bit versions with algorithm enhancements, faster imports of documents and more convenient access to automate routine analysis with macros, Minitab® 19 allows users to get accurate results faster.

Minitab® 19 Statistical Software also has a new, crisp clean interface making the software easier to use. With familiar application design principles, clicks not code and Minitab's Assistant to help guide and troubleshoot any analysis, Minitab is built for both beginners and the most seasoned data scientists and analysts.

For those beginning their analytics journey, needing a refresher or to help onboard new team members, Minitab also offers Quality Trainer, an e-learning course that includes animated lessons, quizzes, and hands-on exercises that help easily learn statistics and how to use Minitab.

About Minitab, LLC

Minitab helps companies and institutions spot trends, solve problems and discover valuable insights in their data by delivering a comprehensive and best-in-class suite of data analysis, predictive analytics and process improvement tools. along with a team of highly trained experts to service and support them on their analytics journey. Regardless of statistical background, Minitab empowers organizations through easy to use software, clicks not code, on-site and public training and a global support network of expert statisticians.

To learn more about Minitab, visit www.minitab.com.

