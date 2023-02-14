The Government of Canada provides support to improve access to community sport activities and eliminate barriers to participation in organized sport

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - A priority of the Government of Canada is to remove barriers to sport among under-represented populations to increase their participation.

The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and the Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier), highlighted more than $339,655 in funding to 16 local projects in the Ottawa-Vanier area for community sport activities. This funding is being distributed by national-level organizations receiving support through the Community Sport for All Initiative.

Minister St-Onge and Minister Fortier made the announcement following a meeting with Prezdential, one of the community organizations receiving funding. The ministers heard about the tremendous work the non-profit organization does to provide positive basketball experiences for youth from disadvantaged and racialized communities.

The sport activities organized by the funded groups working on the ground—ranging from volleyball and football to karate and dance—will help reduce barriers that hinder participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and racialized communities or among 2SLGBTQI+ groups, people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities.

"Our government's support for community sport reinforces our commitment to building stronger and healthier communities. Sport plays an important role in building self-esteem and leadership skills, which allow people to grow and thrive physically, emotionally and socially. It should be accessible to all, and everyone deserves the opportunity to participate in sport and physical activity."

—The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

"Everyone—including Black, Indigenous and racialized communities; 2SLGBTQI+ groups; people with low incomes; newcomers and people with disabilities—should have the opportunity to play sports. The Community Sport for All Initiative funding is designated to help break down barriers and facilitate access to community sport activities for underrepresented groups in Ottawa–Vanier. The dedicated organizations receiving the funding will continue to build stronger and healthier communities by delivering sports programs in our community."

—The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury and Member of Parliament (Ottawa–Vanier)

"It's hard for me to put into words the type of impact I see in youths who attend our programs. These programs provide a truly inclusive safe space for youths to develop confidence, emotional intelligence, and discover who they are while supported by community and mentors with shared lived experiences. These are basketball training programs, but it is about so much more than basketball. It has been my dream to be able to offer my programming free of charge to the youth who need it the most. I am so grateful to Jumpstart for their support, the impact will be so far reaching!"

—Manock Lual, Founder and CEO, Prezdential

This investment will help community organizations improve access to organized sports activities and eliminate barriers to participation in sports.

The Community Sport for All Initiative seeks to restore and increase participation in sport, particularly in Black, Indigenous and 2SLGBTQI+ communities, and among people with low incomes, newcomers and persons with disabilities. The projects will be guided by the following principles:

Affordable: Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants.

Projects will be offered at minimal or no cost to participants. Results-oriented: Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change.

Projects will be delivered in such a way as to increase participation and retention of equity-deserving communities and, ultimately, drive behavioural change. Focused on organized sport: While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices.

While other activities may be included (such as movement skills development), the primary activity must be organized sport and must adhere to safe sport practices. Green: Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact.

Delivery of the projects should produce minimal or positive environmental impact. Accessible: Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability.

Projects must be tailored to the needs of one or more of the equity-deserving groups but need not be exclusionary and can be open to all and should allow for a wide range of athletic ability. Available: Projects should seek to be delivered in underserved communities and to achieve regional diversity.

List of projects funded in the Ottawa–Vanier area through the Community Sport for All Initiative*

Canadian Parks and Recreation Association

The Canadian Parks and Recreation Association has allocated $82,500 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support three community organizations in the Ottawa-Vanier area:

Christie Lake Kids Social Planning Council of Ottawa (SPCO) The School of Dance (Ottawa) Pre-Professional

Programme Inc. Known as: The School of Dance

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities has allocated $206,955 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support seven community organizations in the Ottawa–Vanier area:

Prezdential Social Planning Council of Ottawa (SPCO) Christie Lake Kids Lowertown Community Resource Centre North Gloucester Giants Football Association Patro d'Ottawa The School of Dance

KidSport Canada

KidSport Canada has allocated $1,750 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support three community organizations in the Ottawa–Vanier area:

Maverick Volleyball Mundial Football Club Randa KyoFit Karate

Physical and Health Education Canada

Physical and Health Education Canada has allocated $2,450 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support one community organization in the Ottawa–Vanier area:

Jungle Sports/Lester B. Pearson High School –

Ottawa Catholic School Board

Rowing Canada Aviron

Rowing Canada Aviron has allocated $46,000 of its total Community Sport for All Initiative funding to support two community organizations in the Ottawa–Vanier area:

Ottawa New Edinburgh Club Ottawa Rowing Club

* The list includes planned funding as reported by the national-level organizations as of January 30, 2023. Final community organization recipients may vary.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam van Koeverden announces new funding to remove barriers and improve inclusivity in Canadian sport

