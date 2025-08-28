REGINA, SK, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) ministers responsible for culture and heritage held their annual meeting in Regina today. The meeting was co-hosted by the Honourable Alana Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport for Saskatchewan, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages.

This year's meeting was held in the context of unique challenges to Canada's international relationships and global trade. The Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages led a discussion on the social and economic impact of the arts, culture and heritage sectors, and ministers in attendance shared their priorities. Ministers emphasized the importance of arts, culture and heritage in addressing broader challenges in Canadian society and the Canadian economy.

Ministers discussed emerging issues and ways to increase resilience in the culture and heritage sectors. They recognized the challenges posed by tariffs, inflationary pressures and changes in how audiences can access cultural content. They also explored opportunities for collaboration across governments to grow and diversify the market reach of Canada's cultural and creative industries and mitigate trade-related disruptions.

As part of these discussions, ministers highlighted the need to work together to support cultural infrastructure projects—ensuring that communities across the country have the spaces they need to create, share and celebrate culture.

Ministers also discussed the audiovisual sector and its funding programs and the need to ensure it continues to support Canadian creators and productions to reach audiences in a strong and competitive cultural environment.

SaskCulture made a presentation to ministers about the lottery system that provides stable support to cultural organizations in the province, fostering community-level collaboration and leadership, and highlighted SaskCulture's efforts to promote Culture Days across Canada. Ministers also viewed a presentation on Saskatchewan's new online, client-friendly Heritage Resources Screening system that reduces administration, provides self-service options, speeds up approval timelines and saves industry millions of dollars per year in wait-time costs, while maintaining a high level of heritage resource protection.

The FPT Working Group on artificial intelligence (AI) presented their progress to ministers, focusing on AI's impact on cultural programs and the ways to reduce risks while maximizing benefits of the use of AI in the cultural sector.

Ministers also discussed the economic impact of cultural tourism and ways it can support key priorities shared by FPT governments. The discussion was informed by presentations from Destination Canada, the Ontario Arts Council and Prince Edward Island's 150th Anniversary Exhibit.

Ministers received two presentations on repatriation: Ontario's experience with community-led approaches to repatriate First Nations Ancestors and associated burial items to the appropriate First Nations; and Manitoba's experience with the return of cultural belongings recovered during excavations for the construction of the Canadian Museum for Human Rights.

FPT ministers look forward to visiting Manitoba, where the next ministers' meeting is planned for August 27, 2026.

Quotes

"Canadians draw strength from our ability to come together in the face of challenges. Arts, culture and heritage are not only the heart and soul of who we are, they also present important economic opportunities that will help Canada prosper and thrive. At a time when our cultural and creative industries are navigating a shifting global economy and rapid technological change, our governments are united and committed to strengthening our cultural and heritage sectors."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture and Minister responsible for Official Languages

"Saskatchewan was honoured to host our provincial and federal counterparts for the annual Culture and Heritage meeting and highlight the work going on in our province. A focus for this meeting was on how we can strengthen the sector and empower organizations to help them thrive well into the future. It was an opportunity to share successes, learn from each other, and reaffirm our continued support for the rich arts, culture and heritage landscape that is Canada."

—The Honourable Alana Ross, Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport, Government of Saskatchewan

Quick Facts

In 2021, FPT governments agreed on a five-year strategic framework (2021–2026) that focuses their collaborative work on three priorities: strengthening the creative economy; strengthening culture and heritage resources in Canada ; and strengthening engagement and promotion in the culture and heritage sectors.

; and strengthening engagement and promotion in the culture and heritage sectors. The culture sector brings immense benefits to Canadians and their communities, while making a significant contribution to the economy. Culture's annual gross domestic product (GDP) in Canada in 2024 was $65.3 billion , with jobs in culture totalling nearly 670,000. Quarterly data for the first quarter of 2025 indicate slight but steady growth in GDP, but a slight decline in jobs from the previous quarter.

in 2024 was , with jobs in culture totalling nearly 670,000. Quarterly data for the first quarter of 2025 indicate slight but steady growth in GDP, but a slight decline in jobs from the previous quarter. Culture sector GDP trended upward by 19 percent from 2019 to 2024, and jobs increased overall by two percent during the same period. Most industries stabilized by 2023, suggesting a general end to the post-pandemic rebound. Trends beyond 2023 are likely due to other economic and social factors (for instance, shifts in consumer behaviour).

