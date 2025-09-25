Ministers engage with key AI leaders to advance Canadian AI and digital priorities

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - This week, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, participated at ALL IN, where they met with prominent leaders from the Canadian and global AI communities to drive innovation and foster collaboration around the responsible and strategic development of AI technology.

An initiative of Scale AI, one of Canada's five global innovation clusters, ALL IN is the anchor event for advancing homegrown Canadian AI. The 2025 edition of the event welcomed more than 6,000 leaders, experts, researchers and innovators from nearly 40 countries.

Minister Joly closed SCALE AI's conference with a keynote address in which she reaffirmed Canada's strong leadership and strategic vision for AI and emerging technologies. She highlighted the vital role of the global innovation clusters in advancing smart, secure and sovereign AI applications across key sectors—including digital technology, advanced manufacturing, plant proteins, supply chains and ocean industries. Throughout the event, Minister Joly engaged with Canadian and international innovators to discuss breakthrough research with real-world implications—including applications relevant to national defence, cybersecurity and critical infrastructure. She also met with key industry leaders and strategic partners to explore collaboration opportunities and reaffirm the federal government's commitment to investing in AI and quantum research, essential to Canada's economic resilience and national security.

Minister Solomon was a visible champion of Canadian innovation at ALL IN, delivering a keynote address that highlighted Canada's leadership in artificial intelligence and underscored the central role of digital sovereignty in building the economy of the future. He announced the creation of the new AI Strategy Task Force, bringing together leading Canadian researchers, entrepreneurs and industry partners to chart the next phase of Canada's AI Strategy. He also participated in panels including "All Eyes on Canada: Building the World's AI Future" and "Accelerating Enterprise Adoption of Agentic AI," reinforcing that Canada must own the tools and set the rules of the digital age while partnering globally with confidence.

As AI rapidly evolves, the Government of Canada is committed to leveraging its benefits, addressing its challenges and building public trust. Through events like ALL IN, targeted investments and support for responsible AI use, Canada aims to strengthen its AI ecosystem and boost productivity nationwide.

"Scale AI's ALL IN conference connects the brilliant minds and leading innovators who are shaping new technologies like AI and quantum, as well as the economy of the future. Through programs like the Global Innovation Clusters, the Government of Canada is investing in innovation ecosystems that are strengthening Canada's leadership in cutting-edge technologies and that will unlock Canada's prosperity and resiliency and bolster national security."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Advancing the safe adoption and accelerated development of AI in Canada—while strengthening our digital sovereignty—is essential to building the strongest economy in the G7. That is why we launched the new AI Strategy Task Force to bring together Canada's top minds to shape our path forward. Canada helped invent modern AI. The Government of Canada is committed to helping build the future with it—by Canadians, for Canadians, and for the world."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

ALL IN is the most important Canadian event dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI). ALL IN 2025 was the most ambitious edition to date, with over 6,000 Canadian and international participants, including CEOs, foreign ministers, leading researchers and decision makers from the defence, infrastructure and critical technology sectors.

The Global Innovation Clusters program is a co-investment with industry to build accelerated, innovative ecosystems in Canada with a global competitive advantage. The clusters are delivering results for Canadians by accelerating innovation, creating high-quality jobs, investing in promising projects and helping firms scale up.

with a global competitive advantage. The clusters are delivering results for Canadians by accelerating innovation, creating high-quality jobs, investing in promising projects and helping firms scale up. As of June 30, 2025 , the clusters have announced 627 projects worth over $3.07 billion , of which more than $1.17 billion comes from Global Innovation Clusters program funding. These projects include more than 261 projects related to AI, with a total investment of $1.48 billion , of which $533.4 million is program funding.

, the clusters have announced 627 projects worth over , of which more than comes from Global Innovation Clusters program funding. These projects include more than 261 projects related to AI, with a total investment of , of which is program funding. As of June 30, 2025 , the clusters have announced 47 projects worth over $188.9 million , of which 79.7 million is funding through the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy's (PCAIS) Commercialization pillar.

, the clusters have announced 47 projects worth over , of which 79.7 million is funding through the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy's (PCAIS) Commercialization pillar. Under the Commercialization pillar of the second phase of the PCAIS, announced in Budget 2021, the National Artificial Intelligence Institutes—Amii ( Edmonton ), Mila (Montréal), and the Vector Institute ( Toronto )—are implementing programs to address business needs and pressing social challenges through AI.

), Mila (Montréal), and the Vector Institute ( )—are implementing programs to address business needs and pressing social challenges through AI. The Government of Canada launched the Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy in December 2024 with an investment of up to $2 billion in new initiatives that will provide Canadian researchers and AI companies with the tools needed to be competitive in a rapidly advancing global landscape.

launched the Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy in with an investment of up to in new initiatives that will provide Canadian researchers and AI companies with the tools needed to be competitive in a rapidly advancing global landscape. Budget 2024 allocated $39.2 million for CanCode, a program that funds not-for-profit organizations to teach instructors and youth, especially under–represented youth, digital skills like coding and AI.

for CanCode, a program that funds not-for-profit organizations to teach instructors and youth, especially under–represented youth, digital skills like coding and AI. The government recognizes the need to promote the responsible and safe development and deployment of AI technologies and is encouraging companies and other actors to develop and manage AI systems responsibly.

The Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, launched in September 2023, sets out expectations for organizations developing and managing AI systems to encourage responsible, transparent and safe AI. The Code continues to attract signatories interested in publicly signalling their commitment to its principles. There are 46 signatories to date, including scale-ups and start-ups, world-leading research organizations, and Fortune 500 companies.

