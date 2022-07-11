Minister Wilkinson Kicks-Off #EVWeek in Canada

REGINA, SK, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, kicked off #EVWeek in Canada, which will include zero-emission charging and alternative fuels refuelling infrastructure announcements by federal colleagues from coast to coast.

Federal funding will be provided through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP) and Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative (EVAFIDI), which support the deployment of charging and refuelling infrastructure where it is most needed, along highways and where Canadians live, work and play.

Since 2015, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a nationwide network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 provided an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 also provided an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"Happy EV Week, Canada. Our government is making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers across the country will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Moving to zero-emission vehicles through regulations and investments is a significant part of Canada's $9.1-billion Emissions Reduction Plan to meet Canada's Paris Agreement target for 2030 and get on track for net-zero emissions by 2050.

Emissions Reduction Plan to meet Paris Agreement target for 2030 and get on track for net-zero emissions by 2050. Investments in charging infrastructure made so far will result in more than 33,000 new chargers coast to coast.

To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase zero-emission vehicles.

