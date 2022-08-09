WINNIPEG, MB, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Reducing pollution from the transportation sector is critical to Canada achieving its climate targets. That's why the Government of Canada is making it easier for Canadians to purchase, charge and drive electric vehicles (EV) across the country.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of over $2.4 million in Indigo Park Canada to install 500 Level 2 EV chargers at 68 sites across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick, three of which will be in Manitoba. Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), all chargers will be available to Canadians by March 2024. Indigo Park Canada also contributed over $2.4 million, bringing the total project cost to over $4.8 million.

Since 2016, Canada has invested a historic $1 billion to make EVs more affordable and chargers more accessible for Canadians. These investments are supporting the establishment of a coast-to-coast network of chargers in local areas where Canadians live, work and play, while federal rebates of up to $5,000 are helping more Canadians make the switch to an EV.

Budget 2022 provided an additional $1.7 billion to extend the government's purchase incentive program until March 2025 and to expand the types of vehicle models eligible under the program, which would include more vans, trucks and SUVs. In support of the government's objective of adding 50,000 zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) chargers to Canada's network, Budget 2022 also provided an additional $400 million to Natural Resources Canada to continue deploying zero-emission vehicle infrastructure by extending the ZEVIP to March 2027, complemented by $500 million that Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest in large-scale ZEV charging and refuelling infrastructure that is revenue-generating and in the public interest.

These investments are yet another step in reaching Canada's target of ensuring all new passenger vehicles sold in Canada are zero-emission by 2035. And just like investments in everything from clean technology to nature protection, today's announcement is part of achieving Canada's ambitious climate change goals to build a cleaner, healthier and affordable future for all Canadians.

"We're making electric vehicles more affordable and charging more accessible where Canadians live, work and play. Investing in more EV chargers, like the ones announced today, will put more Canadians in the driver's seat on the road to a net-zero future and help achieve our climate goals."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

"It is a great honour to facilitate the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations in our parking facilities from Halifax to Victoria with the Government of Canada's support. As an owner and operator of parking facilities across Canada, we know that accessibility plays an important strategic role in the expansion of that network. By offering EV charging in publicly accessible parking facilities, Indigo Park Canada is answering the needs of a growing segment looking for a place to charge their vehicles in proximity to where they live, work or play."

John Laires

CEO, Indigo Park Canada

Transportation accounts for 25 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions in Canada .

. Thanks to the funds invested to date by the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP), more than 34,500 new charging stations will be installed from coast to coast by 2027.

Budget 2022 provided Natural Resources Canada's ZEVIP with an additional $400 million , and Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest $500 million to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027.

, and Canada's Infrastructure Bank will invest to deploy an additional 50,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2027. To date, over 150,000 Canadians and Canadian businesses have taken advantage of the federal incentive to purchase a zero-emission vehicle.

