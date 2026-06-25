Minister Valdez announces investment in Toronto AI company that helps businesses connect with diverse markets

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for Canadian businesses to increase productivity, strengthen competitiveness and reach new markets.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), announced an investment of $557,500, through the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, in Tulong Technologies Inc., a Toronto-based company that uses artificial intelligence to help businesses better understand and engage diverse audiences The announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario.

This investment, under the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, will enable Tulong to enhance its AI-powered marketing platform, helping businesses deliver more relevant content across multicultural markets and expand sales throughout North America.

Investments under this initiative support Canada's growing AI sector while helping small and medium-sized businesses access innovative tools that improve productivity, strengthen competitiveness and open new market opportunities.

Canada's new national AI strategy, AI for All, is helping ensure the benefits of AI are shared across the economy and across communities. Through a $500 million investment to expand and enhance the Regional Artificial Intelligence Initiative, AI for All is supporting Canadian companies that are developing practical AI solutions, creating jobs and driving economic growth.

By investing in Canada's AI innovators and businesses, the federal government is helping build a stronger economy and ensuring greater control over our digital future.

Quotes

"Canada's economic success depends on our ability to develop and scale the technologies that are shaping the future. Investments in companies like Tulong help strengthen Canada's AI ecosystem, support business growth and ensure the benefits of innovation reach more sectors, markets and communities. Through AI for All, our government is helping Canadian companies grow, compete and lead."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Artificial intelligence has the potential to improve how we work and learn, how governments deliver services and how we grow the economy. With AI for All, we are making sure Canadians can use AI safely, build with it and benefit from it--in every region of the country. By building trust, supporting Canadian talent and companies, and strengthening our sovereign capacity, we are positioning Canada as a global leader in responsible and inclusive AI. This is about seizing the opportunity of AI while ensuring it works for people and helps build a stronger, more innovative future for all Canadians."

– The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]