TORONTO, April 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Canada has what the world is looking for: vibrant cities, top-tier venues and the capacity to host major international business events. These events bring high-value visitors to Canada who spend locally, support small businesses, fill hotel rooms and restaurants, and create jobs in communities across the country. By attracting more global conferences and conventions, Canada is turning its tourism advantage into year-round economic growth.

Today, the Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), Karim Bardeesy, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Industry, and Danielle Martin, Member of Parliament for University--Rosedale, announced $15 million over three years for the International Convention Attraction Fund (ICAF). They were joined by Marsha Walden, President and CEO of Destination Canada (DC).

Launched in March 2024, ICAF is administered by DC and aims to enhance the competitiveness of Canadian destinations to attract high-value international events. Through this initiative, DC works with destination marketing organizations to strengthen their bids to host major international events that align with DC's priority economic sectors or that advance a federal mandate, objective or initiative.

Since 2023, the federal government has invested $60 million to help DC attract major events. As of March 2026, ICAF has helped Canadian destinations secure 116 events that will attract approximately 324,200 attendees and make a direct economic impact of $803.3 million, benefitting local communities.

The 116 major international events secured through ICAF so far include:

2025 International Symposium on Avian Influenza, St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador

2025 Alzheimer's Association International Conference, Toronto, Ontario

2027 World Road Congress, Vancouver, British Columbia

2028 World Conference on Earthquake Engineering, Montréal, Quebec

2028 International Geological Congress, Calgary, Alberta

Quotes

"Canada has what the world wants: dynamic cities, world-class venues and unforgettable experiences. When we attract major international events, we bring high-value visitors to our communities who stay in our hotels, eat in our restaurants, shop at local businesses and support good jobs. This investment will help more Canadian destinations compete and win on the global stage, while boosting local economies and strengthening Canada's tourism sector year-round."

– The Honourable Rechie Valdez, Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism)

"Tourism is a key economic driver and one of Canada's top service exports. Business events are a core part of that. The previous federal investment through the International Convention Attraction Program delivered exceptional results, achieving a 20:1 return on investment and generating over $800 million in economic impact across the country. With Canada's global reputation riding high, the new investment allows us to seize this moment to increase our market share of international business events. At a time when global collaboration is essential to addressing complex challenges--such as in life sciences and agri-tech innovation--business events play a critical role in connecting ideas, people and investment, while supporting Canada's trade diversification priorities."

– Marsha Walden, President and CEO, Destination Canada

Quick facts

Canada's tourism sector supports more than 2.1 million jobs and strengthens local communities.

In 2025, tourism generated $133 billion in visitor spending, supporting over 280,000 businesses in 5,000 communities. With revenues projected to grow to $177 billion by 2030, tourism is a key economic driver and one of Canada's top service exports, having the potential to contribute up to 10% to Canada's $300 billion trade diversification goal.

Travellers attending business events and conferences spend roughly double what leisure travellers spend.

The Canadian Tourism Commission, operating as Destination Canada (DC), is a federally owned Crown corporation with a mandate to market Canada as a premier tourism destination.

Destination Canada's activities bring a high rate of return on investment. Every dollar invested results in nearly $24 in economic impact.

Destination Canada's priority economic sectors include digital industries, life sciences, natural resources, advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, and finance and insurance.

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SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Erin Quevillon, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Secretary of State (Small Business and Tourism), [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]