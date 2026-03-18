OTTAWA, ON, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to being a trusted, reliable trading partner working closely with partners to navigate a dynamic global trade environment. Canada remains committed to strengthening its relationship with the United States. We will continue to advocate for fair, stable, predictable, and rules-based trade that supports business investment, good jobs and strong rural and coastal communities.

The Minister of Fisheries, the Honourable Joanne Thompson, led Canada's delegation to this year's Seafood Expo North America in Boston, Massachusetts. The Seafood Expo ran from March 15 to 17, 2026 and provided an important opportunity for industry to build relationships and highlight the strong economic ties between Canada and the United States, as well as the significant benefits this deeply integrated relationship delivered for both Canadians and Americans. It was an opportunity for Canada to promote our high-quality, sustainably sourced fish and seafood products and provides a global platform to share our best practices when it comes to managing Canadian fisheries and protecting our marine ecosystems.

Minister Thompson was joined by provincial delegates from Atlantic Canada, Quebec, and British Columbia. The Seafood Expo was an opportunity for Minister Thompson and her counterparts in these provinces to champion Canada's fish and seafood industry in our largest export market, while demonstrating the Government of Canada's commitment to supporting and promoting the industry. Throughout the Seafood Expo Minister Thompson met with Canadians exhibitors and stakeholders to better understand their concerns related to trade relations and how the Government of Canada can assist to mitigate impacts.

At a meeting of the Eastern Fisheries and Aquaculture Ministers, Minister Thompson reiterated that the Government of Canada is ready to begin negotiations with provincial governments on a five-year renewal of Canada's fisheries funds -- an important investment in the long-term competitiveness of the sector and the rural and coastal communities that depend on it. The level of investment between the federal and provincial governments is central to these negotiations, as is supporting industry innovation and market diversification. Minister Thompson also continued to offer support for seafood sector growth and collaborative approaches to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fisheries activities.

A Canadian delegation will continue our important work to promote Canadian fish and seafood on the world stage at the Seafood Expo Global from April 21 to 23, 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

Quotes

"The message I brought to Boston with Team Canada was straightforward: Canadian seafood is the best in the world, and we're going to build the diverse export markets our harvesters and coastal communities deserve. We will keep pushing until we've opened every door and every market we can for our harvesters."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

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Quick Facts

Canadian and US seafood harvesters and processors are closely interconnected, supporting North American food security.

The United States remains Canada's largest export market accounting for over two thirds (72 per cent) of our exports, reaching $6.1 billion in 2025.

Canada's most valuable exports by species in 2025 were lobster, snow/queen crab and Atlantic salmon.

In 2025, these species represented 65 per cent ($5.5 billion) of the total value and 40 per cent (204,500 tonnes) of the total volume of fish and seafood exports.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]