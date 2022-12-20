GRANBY, QC, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Small businesses are the backbone of the Canadian economy and the heart of communities across the country. As small businesses adapt to the digital economy and the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada is working to help them continue growing, thriving, and creating good jobs.

Today, the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, on behalf of the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, highlighted the benefits of the Canada Digital Adoption Program's (CDAP) Grow Your Business Online grant for small businesses in Quebec. Minister St-Onge noted that small businesses can access a grant of up to $2,400 to help them adopt e-commerce or expand existing e-commerce operations. As part of the grant, small businesses will also receive advice from e-commerce advisors.

The grant is available from the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec and the Réseau des Sociétés d'aide au développement des collectivités et Centres d'aide aux entreprises.

CDAP, which will provide $4 billion over four years, will support up to 160,000 small businesses and create good middle-class jobs across the country, including thousands of jobs for young Canadians.

Under CDAP, Canadian small and medium-sized enterprises will be able to assess their digital readiness and apply for grants and loans online. This funding will help them leverage e-commerce opportunities, upgrade or adopt digital technologies, and digitize their operations to stay competitive in the digital marketplace and meet their customers' needs. Depending on their size, specific needs and goals, businesses can apply for funding through the Grow Your Business Online or Boost Your Business Technology option.

Accelerating the digital transformation of Canadian businesses will help them stay competitive while creating jobs and growing the economy as we recover from the pandemic.

Quote

"Canadian entrepreneurs and business owners in Quebec are innovative and resilient, and they are core drivers of economic growth in their communities. The government will continue to support them as they start up, scale up and export to new markets in Canada and around the world."

– The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec

Quick facts

Announced in Budget 2021, the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) is an investment in helping businesses succeed. It is expected to support as many as 160,000 small businesses and help create thousands of jobs, including up to 28,000 job placements for students and recent graduates to gain valuable work experience.

CDAP consists of $1 .4 billion in grants and advisory services to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) adopt e-commerce and up to $2 .6 billion in loans from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) to help SMEs cover the cost of implementing digital transformation plans.

.4 billion in grants and advisory services to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) adopt e-commerce and up to .6 billion in loans from the Business Development Bank of (BDC) to help SMEs cover the cost of implementing digital transformation plans. The Grow Your Business Online option provides microgrants of up to $2,400 and support from e–commerce advisors to help small businesses implement digital storefronts and e-commerce capabilities.

and support from e–commerce advisors to help small businesses implement digital storefronts and e-commerce capabilities.

The Boost Your Business Technology option provides grants covering 90% of costs, up to $15,000 , for advisory services to develop a digital adoption plan; access to interest-free loans from BDC; and opportunities for student placements.

, for advisory services to develop a digital adoption plan; access to interest-free loans from BDC; and opportunities for student placements. SMEs interested in applying for a grant or loan under CDAP can answer a few quick questions online to help determine the funding that is best suited to meet their needs.

Retail e-commerce rapidly increased during the pandemic. According to Statistics Canada data, year–over-year retail e-commerce increased by more than 110% in May 2020 compared to May 2019 .

Related product

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Canada Business on social media for business-related news: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Ariane Joazard-Bélizaire, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]