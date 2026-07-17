Minister Robertson represents Canada at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development

NEW YORK, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- This week, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, led Canada's delegation at the ministerial segment of the United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development 2026, accompanied by Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families, where he underscored Canada's commitment to bold action on the shared values embodied in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The High-Level Political Forum serves as the main UN platform for sustainable development, playing a central role in the follow-up and review of the 2030 Agenda at the global level. This year's forum convened ministers, senior government officials, representatives from international organizations, civil society and other stakeholders to assess global progress and share best practices in sustainable development.

During the forum, Minister Robertson presented Canada's national statement, where he emphasized resilience through multilateral cooperation, the importance of intergenerational inclusion and practical domestic and international actions to accelerate progress on the goals. At Canada's official side event on "Cities that Work for People: Connecting Social Policy and Infrastructure for Resilient Communities," he addressed the importance of inclusive urban planning, sustainability and social infrastructure in building thriving communities. Additionally, Minister Robertson met with investors to highlight investment opportunities in advance of the first-ever Canada Investment Summit.

Canada's 2026 Annual Report on the Sustainable Development Goals helped inform participation at the event, providing an opportunity to share insights with global partners and highlight the collective efforts of Canadians of all ages and backgrounds who are advancing the SDGs at home and abroad. It highlights major federal initiatives and investments that address key challenges and advance the SDGs by building and strengthening housing, infrastructure and communities in Canada, including Build Canada Homes, the Canada Public Transit Fund and the Build Communities Strong Fund. The report also spotlights Canada's international contributions to sustainable development, including working with partners to address shared global challenges, reduce poverty, and advance human rights.

Quotes

"Together, we will continue to advance the Sustainable Development Goals through meaningful partnership and collective action. Canada remains dedicated to working alongside our domestic and international partners to build a sustainable, inclusive, and resilient world. This shared commitment will foster prosperity, create new opportunities, and improve the quality of life for present and future generations."

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"No country can achieve the Sustainable Development Goals alone. The UN High‑Level Political Forum reminds us that progress depends on strong multilateral cooperation and shared ambition. Canada is working with partners to deliver measurable global impact and ensure no one is left behind as we build a more sustainable global economy. We are proud to advance solutions that improve lives, protect our planet, and create opportunities for all."

– The Honourable Randeep Sarai, Secretary of State (International Development)

"Canada's participation at the United Nations High-Level Political Forum demonstrates our commitment to working with partners around the world to advance the Sustainable Development Goals. Through a strong Team Canada approach, we are creating opportunities for young people, supporting inclusive economic growth, reducing poverty, and building stronger, more resilient communities. By working together at home and internationally, we are helping ensure that everyone has the opportunity to succeed while contributing to a more sustainable future for generations to come."

– Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families

Quick facts

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is a 15-year global framework adopted by Canada and by all United Nations member states in 2015. At its heart are the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which are an urgent call to action by all countries to address today's most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges through global partnership.

The High-Level Political Forum 2026 focused on the following five goals: SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation), SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy), SDG 9 (industry, innovation and infrastructure), SDG 11 (sustainable cities and communities) and SDG 17 (partnerships for the goals).

The 2026 Annual Report delivers on Canada's commitment to report to Canadians on progress in advancing the SDGs. This year's report focuses on the five goals that were reviewed during the 2026 United Nations High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development.

Canada will prepare to present its third Voluntary National Review to the UN in July 2027. This review will show Canada's progress and challenges on the SDGs. It will also provide an opportunity to build partnerships among governments, civil society, the private sector and Indigenous and local communities. This process aims to encourage conversations about priorities, strengthen policies and increase citizen engagement.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]