OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada provides a recourse mechanism to the national transportation sector regarding administrative actions taken by the Minister of Transport and the Canadian Transportation Agency under various pieces of Federal transportation legislation. The Tribunal holds review and appeal hearings at the request of those affected by these administrative decisions.

Today, the Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, announced seven Aviation Member reappointments within the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada:

Blaine Robert Beaven ( Saskatoon, Saskatchewan ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years.

( ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years. Fazal Bhimji ( Delta, British Columbia ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of three years.

( ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of three years. William Raymond Cottick ( Victoria, British Columbia ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of three years.

( ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of three years. Yves Duguay ( Sainte-Marguerite -du-Lac-Masson, Quebec ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years.

( -du-Lac-Masson, ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years. Deborah Warren ( White Rock, British Columbia ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years.

( ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years. Keith Boyd Whalen ( Riverview, New Brunswick ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years.

( ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years. Andrew James Wilson ( Ottawa, Ontario ) reappointed as a part-time Aviation Member for a term of four years.

The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and they are active members in their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and expertise to their transportation positions.

These Canadians were appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor in Council appointment process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity.

"I am pleased to announce that these highly qualified Canadians will continue to serve the transportation sector. Their reappointments will ensure continued good governance in the aviation industry and continued success for the Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada."

The Honourable Omar Alghabra

Minister of Transport

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

