LA RONGE, SK, Oct. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's local and regional airports keep our communities connected and create good, middle-class jobs. From visiting friends and family, to supporting essential medical services and food supply, and getting goods to market, we rely on our local airports to sustain safe and vibrant communities across the country.

Today, the Minister of Transport, Pablo Rodriguez, announced that the Government of Canada is making major investments to strengthen air safety at the La Ronge (Barber Field) Airport.

Through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program, the airport is receiving more than $2.7 million for an airfield lighting rehabilitation project that will help maintain safe airport operations for passengers, crews, and airport workers. The project includes:

new edge and threshold lights on Runway 18-36;

precision approach path indicators lights;

simplified short approach lighting and omni-directional approach lights;

edge lights on Taxiways A, B, C and the apron;

floodlights on Apron 1;

constant current regulators; and

signage and de-icing area floodlights and edge lights.

This funding is in addition to more than $1.2 million provided to the airport in 2022 for the purchase of a loader, a runway sweeper and a 4x4 snowplow, used in the removal and control of snow and ice on airside surfaces such as runways, taxiways and aprons.

"Canada's airports are a critical link in our supply chains. They keep our communities connected from coast-to-coast-to-coast. This funding is great news for the communities these airports serve. Through investments like these, we're making life more affordable for the residents of La Ronge, Northern Saskatchewan and across the country."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez

Minister of Transport

Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funds to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety.

Airports Capital Assistance Program provides federal funds to help eligible airports finance capital projects that will help them maintain safety. Under the Airports Capital Assistance Program, eligible airports may apply for funding towards capital projects related to safety. Improvements include purchasing/replacing heavy airside mobile equipment; installing wildlife fencing; and rehabilitating runway pavements, airfield lighting and electrical systems.

Since the Airports Capital Assistance Program started in 1995, the Government of Canada has invested over $1.25 billion for 1,256 projects at 201 local, regional and National Airports System airports across the country.

