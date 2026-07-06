Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada announces judicial appointments in the province of Ontario

OTTAWA, ON, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, today announced the following appointments under the judicial application process established in 2016. This process emphasizes transparency, merit, and the diversity of the Canadian population, and will continue to ensure the appointment of jurists who meet the highest standards of excellence and integrity.

The Honourable Lisa Brownstone, a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Court of Appeal for Ontario in Toronto. Justice Brownstone fills a position authorized under Bill C-74 (2018) in Toronto.

Shannon Chace, Executive Legal Officer at the Court of Appeal for Ontario for the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Toronto. Justice Chace replaces Justice L. Brownstone (Toronto) who was elevated to the Court of Appeal for Ontario effective June 30, 2026.

Tanit Gilliam, Chief Federal Prosecutor for the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in Toronto, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Newmarket. Justice Gilliam replaces Justice M. Edwards (Newmarket), who elected to become a supernumerary judge effective October 10, 2025.

Genevieve C.A. McInnes, Senior Counsel at the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in Ottawa, is appointed a Judge of the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in Ottawa. Justice McInnes replaces Justice H.J. Williams (Ottawa), who resigned effective March 30, 2026.

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"I wish Justices Brownstone, Chace, Gilliam, and McInnes every success as they take on their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Ontario well as members of the Court of Appeal for Ontario and the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario."

-- The Hon. Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

Biographies

Justice Lisa Brownstone was born in Winnipeg and graduated from the University of Manitoba before obtaining her LL.B. from the University of Toronto. She spent her articling year clerking for Justice Gerald Le Dain of the Supreme Court of Canada and, on his retirement, Justice Peter Cory. She was called to the Bar of Ontario in 1990 and completed her formal studies with an LL.M. from Yale University.

Prior to her appointment to the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario in 2022, Justice Brownstone spent much of her career as counsel at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario, culminating in her role as Chief Legal Officer. Since her appointment to the Superior Court, she has sat on the Family, Civil, and Divisional Court teams.

Justice Brownstone had taught trial advocacy at the Osgoode Intensive Trial Advocacy Workshop for 20 years. She served as Associate Chair of the University Tribunal of the University of Toronto, where she presided over disciplinary appeals. She received the Ontario Bar Association's Award of Excellence in Constitutional, Civil Liberties and Human Rights Law in 2019.

Justice Shannon Chace received her law degree from Queen's University. She has graduate degrees in English Literature (M.A., Queen's University) and Counselling Psychology (M. Ed., OISE). She was called to the Bar of Ontario in 2002.

Justice Chace started her legal career as law clerk to Justice Louis LeBel at the Supreme Court of Canada and then as a litigation associate at Torys LLP. She moved to the Ontario Ministry of the Attorney General in 2004 and worked as counsel and then Deputy Director for the Constitutional Law Branch for more than a decade. She has taught law school and continuing legal education courses in constitutional litigation and public law. She subsequently held a number of senior leadership roles with the Ministry. Most recently, she was the Executive Legal Officer for the Court of Appeal for Ontario.

Justice Chace has been recognized for her collaborative approach to leadership, her commitment to mentorship, and her dedication to public law.

Justice Chace is a devoted aunt, avid reader and longtime hospice and bereavement care volunteer. In 2026, she received the Elaine Hall Award for Outstanding Caring Service from Hospice Toronto.

Justice Tanit Gilliam holds a Bachelor of Laws and a Master of Laws. She was called to the Bar of Manitoba in 2002 and subsequently to the Bar of Ontario in 2007.

Justice Gilliam began her legal career articling with the Department of Justice Canada and prosecuting matters with the Federal Prosecution Service in Manitoba before returning to Ontario to join the Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) as Crown Counsel. In that role, she prosecuted a broad range of serious criminal offences in the Superior Court of Justice of Ontario and the Ontario Court of Justice. She held progressively senior positions, including as Senior Counsel, Team Leader, and General Counsel, before being appointed Chief Federal Prosecutor for the Ontario Regional Office in 2022.

Justice Gilliam brought to her work a deep commitment to the development of the profession, regularly presenting at continuing legal education seminars and mentoring the next generation of legal professionals.

Justice Gilliam is an active member of the sports community, having served on the boards of various soccer leagues and volunteer within sport organizations.

Justice Genevieve C.A. McInnes received her Bachelor of Arts from the University of British Columbia in 2001 and earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Toronto in 2005. She obtained her Master of Arts (Criminology) from the University of Toronto in 2007, where she was awarded the John Edwards Award for most outstanding academic performance. She was called to the Ontario bar in 2006.

Justice McInnes began her litigation career at Derstine Penman Criminal Lawyers in Toronto, where she practiced criminal law for almost a decade. In 2017, she joined Edelson Friedman LLP, practicing criminal and regulatory law. In 2020, she joined the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, prosecuting matters related to organized crime, regulatory law, and national security. She was also a senior member of the appeals team, appearing regularly before the Ontario Court of Appeal.

Justice McInnes lectured frequently at legal education programs across the country. As the founder of Derstine Penman's student program and a member of the University of Ottawa's Courthouse Mentorship Program, she had the great pleasure of mentoring young counsel and law students throughout her career. She served her community through her support and involvement in numerous organizations.

Justice McInnes can be found spending time outdoors with her friends and family.

Quick Facts

Federal judicial appointments are made by the Governor General, acting on the advice of the federal Cabinet and recommendations from the Minister of Justice.

The Judicial Advisory Committees across Canada play a key role in evaluating judicial applications. There are 17 Judicial Advisory Committees, with each province and territory represented.

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Contacts: For more information, media may contact: Jeremy Bellefeuille, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, 613-957-4207, [email protected]; Media Relations, Department of Justice Canada, 613-957-4207, [email protected]