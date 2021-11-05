VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Government of Canada is committed to fighting anti-Asian racism and ensuring inclusion and representation through policies and concrete actions.

Today the Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, attended the opening of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre in Vancouver. This marks her third visit to the centre since 2019, when she announced the Government of Canada's $500,000 investment to help make this initiative a reality. Minister Ng was joined by the Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia; the Honourable Melanie Mark, B.C.'s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport; Kennedy Stewart, Mayor of Vancouver; Chief Janice George; Carol Lee, Chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation; and other community representatives.

The Minister highlighted the significant contributions Asian Canadians have made, are making, and will continue to make for generations to come to building this country. She also drew attention to the fact that anti-Asian racism has risen dramatically during the pandemic, and she re-emphasized the Government of Canada's commitment to fighting racism and discrimination while working with allies across Canada. She underscored the government's work in this area, such as the $11-million investment through Budget 2021 to support racialized communities directly impacted by the rise of racism during the COVID-19 pandemic, including to help establish a national coalition to support Asian Canadians.

The Minister thanked Carol Lee for her leadership and recognized the importance of the Chinatown Storytelling Centre as a hub for the celebration of Chinese Canadians' experiences and contributions to this country. She encouraged all Canadians to visit the centre and learn about this important history.

Quotes

"The Chinatown Storytelling Centre is a highly anticipated hub for celebrating the many ways Chinese Canadians have shaped our country, and it will help preserve and breathe new life into Vancouver's Chinatown. Fighting anti-Asian racism and increasing Asian Canadian representation in leadership roles are priorities, both for our government and for me, personally. Through concrete actions, our government will continue to work hard to fight racism in all its forms and make our communities more inclusive."

— The Honourable Mary Ng, Minister of International Trade, Export Development, Small Business and Economic Development

Quick facts

In 2020, the Government of Canada reiterated its commitment to fighting racism in all its forms by providing $50 million , starting in 2021–2022, to deliver on the government's anti-racism objectives.

reiterated its commitment to fighting racism in all its forms by providing , starting in 2021–2022, to deliver on the government's anti-racism objectives. The Canadian Race Relations Foundation is a Crown corporation created in 1996 as part of the Japanese Canadian Redress Agreement.

The Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat at Canadian Heritage leads a whole-of-government approach in addressing racism and discrimination while driving Building a Foundation for Change : Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022.

: Anti-Racism Strategy 2019–2022. The anti-racism strategy is a $45-million investment to foster long-term changes in support for communities and to improve policies, initiatives and practices in Canada's federal institutions.

investment to foster long-term changes in support for communities and to improve policies, initiatives and practices in federal institutions. Through Canada's anti-racism strategy, the government is taking action to support Indigenous peoples; racialized communities, including Asian communities; and religious minorities in three principal ways: demonstrating federal leadership, empowering communities, and building awareness and changing attitudes.

Associated links

