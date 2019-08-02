Minister Murray launches new Policy on Service and Digital, strengthening commitment to digital government

OTTAWA, Aug. 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians today expect quality digital services, meaning that good government in the 21st century requires seamless digital delivery of government programs and services.

Today, the Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, built on the commitment to deliver better digital government by announcing the release of the new Policy on Service and Digital.

Created in collaboration with stakeholders from across Canada, the new policy sets out concrete direction, enabling digital government that is grounded in people-centered service design and delivery.

By modernizing government operations and improving our capacity to innovate and experiment with new technologies and solutions, like Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain, Canadians will have access to quality government services that are easy-to-use, secure, and most importantly, designed for the people using them.

In support of the new policy, Minister Murray is also releasing the Report on Service. Developed in collaboration with departments and agencies that deliver government services to Canadians, the report highlights the progress made on key initiatives identified in the GC Service Strategy. These include moving towards a single online window for all services, simplifying tax filings and improving access to Employment Insurance benefits.

Ultimately, the goal is to provide better, faster, and more convenient government services to Canadians, and the release of the policy and the report continues moving the government in the right direction.

Quote

"The new Policy on Service and Digital sets the foundation for the future of digital government in Canada. We're doing the hard work behind the scenes to set in place the conditions for truly client-centered service design and delivery, and to deliver better services to Canadians."

- The Honourable Joyce Murray, President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government

Quick Facts

The Policy on Service and Digital consolidates five existing policy instruments and three supporting directives into a single policy and directive, making it easier to find and apply.

consolidates five existing policy instruments and three supporting directives into a single policy and directive, making it easier to find and apply. The new policy effectively reduces the number of policy requirements from 162 to 115.

It establishes the requirement for a designated official responsible for services, ensuring client needs and feedback are reflected in the design of all services.

The new policy also establishes the requirement for a designated official responsible for cyber security, ensuring that GC services, and the information collected, are secure.

The Policy on Service and Digital will come into effect April 2020 and provides departments time to adjust to its requirements.

Associated Links

Stay connected

Twitter: @TBS_Canada

Facebook: www.facebook.com/YourGovernmentatWork/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tbs-sct/

SOURCE Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat

For further information: Contacts (media): Farees Nathoo, Media Relations, Office of the President of the Treasury Board and Minister of Digital Government, 613-369-3170; Media Relations, Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, Telephone: 613-369-9400, Toll-free: 1-855-TBS-9-SCT (1-855-827-9728), TTY (telecommunications device for the hearing impaired): 613-369-9371, Email: media@tbs-sct.gc.ca

Related Links

http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca

