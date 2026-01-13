VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - While the numbers show that overdose deaths have been going down, it is essential that we continue the fight against the toxic drug crisis and to continue to reduce the number of overdoses. Communities in Vancouver continue to experience disproportionate harms due to the toxic drug supply, alongside intersecting challenges related to addiction, mental health and housing insecurity. This crisis is complex and has many faces, and we need to work together at all levels to coordinate our efforts to save lives and make communities safer.

Today, the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health, was at East Hastings in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, an area at the centre of many of these challenges. The Minister was joined by Kevin Brosseau, Canada's Fentanyl Czar and Ginette Lavack, Member of Parliament for St. Boniface--St. Vital and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Service. The Minister was also joined by the Vancouver Police Department as the Government of Canada is committed on advancing the country's fight against fentanyl by working with law enforcement, and security agencies on concrete action to protect the safety and health of our communities.

While she was at East Hastings, Minister Michel also met with All Nations Outreach Society, a community-level organization delivering life-saving services on the frontlines in Vancouver. All Nations Outreach Society is receiving $492,000 through Health Canada's Emergency Treatment Fund (ETF) to provide overdose prevention, harm reduction services, safe transportation, and culturally grounded programming to Indigenous Peoples in their community.

The Minister also visited the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation, which is receiving over $626,000 in addition to the $5.8 million already provided through Health Canada's Substance Use and Addictions Program (SUAP). This additional funding will support a project designed to help frontline organizations support people who use drugs successfully transition back into the community.

"Our Government understands the devastating impact the drug and overdose crisis has had on families and communities in every corner of the country. Making sure community health care organizations in Vancouver like All Nations Outreach Society and the Dr. Peter AIDS Foundation have the tools they need to connect more people to treatment and vital services faster makes an important difference in their communities every day. This work is about saving lives, and we need to work together, using every tool at our disposal to keep our communities safe and help people who are struggling with addictions."

The Honourable Marjorie Michel

Minister of Health

"Addressing the toxic drug crisis requires collaboration and the integration of efforts across all levels, from governments to community organizations and frontline volunteers. Initiatives like the important work underway in Vancouver play a key part in protecting communities by disrupting the demand for deadly illegal drugs, including fentanyl, while providing pathways for recovery."

Kevin Brosseau

Canada's Fentanyl Czar

Through Canada's Border Plan, the Government of Canada is investing $1.3 billion in concrete action to keep communities safe on both sides of the border.

To ensure that law and border enforcement have the tools they need to detect and address the toxic drug supply, the federal government has invested $78.7 million to expand Health Canada's laboratory and regulatory capabilities.

Specifically, Health Canada's new Precursor Chemical Risk Management Unit will provide better oversight into precursor chemicals and distribution channels, and enhance monitoring and surveillance of illegal drug trends to enable timely law enforcement action.

Budget 2024 provided $150 million over three years for an ETF to support municipalities and Indigenous communities in providing rapid responses to the overdose crisis.

Since 2017, over $758 million has been invested in more than 465 projects under Health Canada's SUAP.

