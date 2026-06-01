OTTAWA, ON, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, announced the reappointment of Benoit Basillais, as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Dairy Commission, for an additional three-year term, effective July 4, 2026.

Benoit Basillais brings over two decades of experience with the Canadian Dairy Commission, having begun his career with the organization as an economist in 2003. Over the years he has taken on a range of responsibilities, in leadership and management roles, including Director of Policy and Economics.

Fueled by his passion for agriculture, Mr. Basillais pursued a bachelor's equivalent in agro-economy in France, and a masters degree in rural economics from Laval University. His academic foundation, his professional experience and his in-depth knowledge of the Canadian supply management system, enables him to develop and identify innovative approaches to evolving industry needs. His contributions have strengthened the Canadian Dairy Commission's capacity to support the continued strength of Canada's dairy sector.

Quote

"I am pleased to announce the reappointment of Benoit Basillais as Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Dairy Commission. His extensive contributions to the Commission have helped ensure a stable, coordinated, and responsive dairy industry in Canada. Under his continued leadership, we are confident that the Commission will remain well positioned to support Canada's dairy sector."

- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

Quick Facts

The Canadian Dairy Commission is a Crown corporation that administers Canada's dairy supply management system, helping ensure fair returns for dairy producers and a stable supply of dairy products for Canadian consumers.

The Canadian Dairy Commission Board of Directors includes the Chairperson, Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer.

In 2024, Canada's dairy sector was comprised of over 9,200 farms and supported approximately 45,000 jobs.

The Canadian dairy sector is a vital pillar of rural communities and a key driver of the economy.

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Contacts: For media: Jennica Klassen, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, [email protected]; Media Relations, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Ottawa, Ontario, 613-773-7972, 1-866-345-7972, [email protected]