SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will travel to Seoul and Busan, Republic of Korea, and to Tokyo, Japan, from November 23 to 28, 2025, to advance Canada's industrial and economic interests abroad.

Minister Joly will engage with senior government officials and leading industry representatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation, deepen commercial partnerships and promote Canada's strategic economic interests in Asia. Discussions will focus on key sectors, including automotive and batteries, defence, shipbuilding, aerospace, biomanufacturing, and mining.

Minister Joly will also highlight Canada's world-class industries, highly skilled workforce and cutting–edge innovation. She will emphasize the government's commitment to attracting major investments, particularly in the defence sector. These investments will create jobs and opportunities throughout Canada's industries, further diversify Canada's international partnerships and grow the economy.

Quote

"The Canadian economy is driven by our cutting-edge industries, highly skilled workforce and ability to compete globally. This visit will highlight Canadian industry--like aerospace and biomanufacturing--and open new opportunities for investment, innovation and job creation. By diversifying our industrial partnerships and strengthening our ties with Asia, we are building a more resilient economy that will have tangible benefits for Canadians across the country."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Quick facts

The Indo-Pacific region is Canada's second-largest trading partner, with over $260 billion in two-way merchandise trade. Yet it still represents only 10% of our exports.

The Republic of Korea is Canada's seventh-largest merchandise trading partner, with two-way trade valued at $24.5 billion in 2024.

In 2024, Canada's exports of merchandise to Japan totalled $15 billion, while imports from Japan reached $21.4 billion, making it Canada's fifth-largest trading partner in terms of bilateral merchandise trade.

Related product

Associated links

Stay connected

Find more services and information on the Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada website.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

X (Twitter): @ISED_CA | Facebook: Canadian Innovation | Instagram: @cdninnovation | LinkedIn: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Contacts: Isabella Orozco-Madison, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]