Minister Joly announces major investment in the Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network to strengthen Canada's agri-food sector

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, accompanied by Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced a $50 million investment in the Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network (CAAIN) through the Strategic Response Fund. With global supply chain disruptions and rising food costs posing risks to Canadians, the Government of Canada is taking concrete action to help give Canadians access to affordable and healthy food.

This investment will strengthen Canada's agri-food innovation capacity by accelerating the development, demonstration, adoption and commercialization of Canadian technologies. It will enable CAAIN to expand its national network of smart farms and commercial farm demonstration sites and provide cost-shared support for Canadian businesses developing and adopting innovative agri-food technologies. With this investment, CAAIN is expected to fund at least 40 new technology projects, mobilize $80 million in private sector co-investment, create and maintain 800 jobs, and grow the network to more than 3,000 members.

This investment will not only build on Canada's talent, expertise and resources but also support the goals of Canada's National Food Security Strategy by strengthening domestic production and supply chains and contributing to a more productive, resilient and competitive agri-food sector.

Quotes

"Canadians deserve a food system that is strong, resilient and ready to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. Through our investment in CAAIN, we are accelerating the commercialization and adoption of innovative agricultural technologies that improve productivity and strengthen food supply chains. Our government is taking decisive actions to enhance Canada's food security and support long-term affordability for Canadians."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"Canada's agri-food sector has a long history of innovation, and CAAIN reflects that strength. This investment will help farmers and food processors across Canada test and adopt new technologies that improve productivity and reduce costs. Through this national network, based in Edmonton, we're supporting the growth of a more resilient and competitive food system for Canadians."

– Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"In our six years of operation, CAAIN has invested over $42 million in 56 exciting agri-food innovation projects on behalf of the Government of Canada. The new ISED funding will allow us to build on our track record of success that has seen several of our project partners successfully develop and commercialize their innovations. We look forward to continuing to support agricultural innovation and the producers who benefit from the new technologies."

– Darrell Petras, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Agri-Food Automation and Intelligence Network

Quick facts

CAAIN's network now includes more than 1,100 members. It has invested $36 million in 51 projects, supported 885 jobs, generated more than 100 intellectual property assets and attracted more than $500 million in private follow–on investment.

The Strategic Response Fund supports large business-led projects and innovation networks in areas where Canada has a demonstrated advantage. These networks bring together businesses, universities and research institutes from across the country. Funding is distributed by the network's lead applicant to project recipients.

The National Food Security Strategy aims to strengthen Canada's food system by improving domestic production and giving Canadians more choice, more control and better access to affordable, locally produced food. By addressing structural barriers across the supply chain, it will reduce unnecessary costs and increase efficiency in how food is grown, processed, moved and sold.

Building on existing investments, the strategy will support innovation, increase domestic production capacity and help reduce Canada's reliance on imports. Together, these actions will strengthen supply chain resilience, support economic growth and help ensure a more sustainable, competitive and reliable food system for all Canadians.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]