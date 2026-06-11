Minister Joly announces a $75 million investment in Canadian Blood Services and Canadian Armed Forces partnership

Investing in Canada's health and defence emergency readiness to keep Canadians safe at home and abroad

OTTAWA, ON, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, in partnership with the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, announced a significant federal investment of $75 million to advance Canadian Blood Services' (CBS) innovative initiative to strengthen Canada's domestic blood and plasma capabilities for health emergencies and provide the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) with reliable access to critical health care during defence operations. Blood products are essential to CAF operations, supporting trauma care, treatment and emergency response.

The government's investment in the CBS and CAF partnership will strengthen Canada's ability to respond quickly and effectively to large-scale health emergencies and support military operations at home and abroad, including natural disaster response and deployments in difficult and remote environments such as the Arctic. This project will also improve access to effective, made-in-Canada blood products and expand domestic manufacturing so that critical supplies remain safe, secure and available when needed most.

Delivered through the Life Sciences Fund, this investment supports health and defence readiness objectives, including the development of innovative blood product technologies. Strategic investments in projects like this and in domestic life sciences capabilities are essential for protecting Canada's health security, enhancing CAF resiliency and building strong supply chains that can withstand global uncertainty and evolving threats.

In an increasingly dangerous and divided world, the Government of Canada is responding ambitiously and strategically to protect Canadians and ensure the CAF are equipped for new and emerging threats. The government is delivering on these objectives, beginning with Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy and the Prime Minister's recent announcement that Canada has achieved the NATO 2% defence spending target. Investing in Canada's world-class life sciences sector is critical to advancing Canada's defence objectives, while at the same time strengthening our emergency health preparedness and response capabilities.

Quotes

"In an increasingly uncertain world, Canada must be ready to protect the health and safety of Canadians. Our investment in Canadian Blood Services will strengthen our domestic life sciences capabilities, secure critical blood supplies for our armed forces wherever they serve, and ensure we can respond quickly to emergencies--at home and abroad."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"As we face a more complex and unpredictable security landscape, National Defence and the Canadian Armed Forces are proud to work closely with our partners in the federal government and industry to embolden civil-military collaboration. The stronger these ties, the more prepared and resilient Canada will be, collectively, in responding quickly and effectively to crises at home and abroad."

– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

"As part of Canada's national critical infrastructure, Canadian Blood Services must be ready to respond when and where needed. This investment builds on our current responsibilities and enables Canadian Blood Services to strengthen that readiness by enhancing our ability to rapidly adapt to evolving needs in both civilian and military contexts."

– Dr. Graham D. Sher, CEO, Canadian Blood Services

"These strategic partnerships and critical investments greatly enhance the ability of the Canadian Armed Forces Health Services to provide world-class medical support to military operations, while simultaneously bolstering pan-Canadian health care system resilience against various threats. Not only are we improving health care for Canadians today, we are also investing in preparedness to support the Canadian Armed Forces--well into the future--to defend Canada and Canadian national interests abroad. Our soldiers, sailors, aviators and operators can rest assured that if they are put in harm's way, we will be there for them when they need us most."

– Major-General Scott Malcolm, Canadian Armed Forces Surgeon General

Quick facts

Canada's Defence Industrial Strategy is a long-term plan to support national prosperity and economic security by: providing secure, reliable and timely capabilities to the CAF and our allies and partners investing in Canada's defence industry

Canadian Blood Services is the organization responsible for operating the national blood and plasma supply system as well as the national public cord blood bank, stem cell registry and national programs supporting organ and tissue donation and transplantation. They collect, test and manufacture blood and blood products, including red blood cells, platelets and plasma for transfusion. They distribute these products to health care providers for the treatment of patients across the country, while also supporting research and innovation to enhance patient care and system performance.

Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC) is a special operating agency within Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada that provides leadership and supports to ensure that Canada has the necessary innovation and industrial capacity for the development and production of key medical countermeasures to respond to health emergencies. HERC works closely with federal partners, including Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada, to protect Canadians in the event of a health emergency.

National Defence supports the CAF who serve on the sea, on land and in the air with the Navy, Army, Air Force and special forces to defend Canadians' interests at home and abroad.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]