Siemens to scale up Global AI Manufacturing Technologies Research and Development (R&D) Center for Battery Production in Canada

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, while at HANNOVER MESSE, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, announced $23 million investment to Siemens Canada from the Strategic Response Fund towards a $70 million project, part of an overall $150 million project.

Siemens to scale up its Global AI Manufacturing Technologies Research and Development (R&D) Center for Battery Production in Canada. This centre focuses on pioneering automotive R&D development aimed at advancing battery efficiency and production methods, enhancing Canada's leadership and competitiveness. The R&D hub will develop and commercialize advanced manufacturing technologies to strengthen Canada's battery value chain. The technologies developed at the facility will address critical barriers in the global battery sector and increase Canada's competitiveness in the battery ecosystem. With this project, Siemens will maintain 3,310 jobs in Canada, create 90 new full-time jobs and secure 625 co-op positions.

This investment will strengthen Canada's role within an integrated North American automotive supply chain, in alignment with the objectives of Canada's new auto strategy, announced by Prime Minister Carney on February 5, 2026. This project will foster collaboration between academia, industry leaders and researchers to accelerate battery innovations, solidifying Canada's role as a key player in the green economy. It also builds on the recently signed joint declaration between Canada and Germany to catalyze new investments in Canada's EV sector.

Canada is and will remain an auto nation--today, tomorrow and into the future--so the government is making strategic investments to protect jobs and strengthen the auto sector across the country. This announcement represents a significant step in implementing our plan to strengthen Canada's position in the global auto and battery supply chain, reducing emissions and building a clean, competitive economy that delivers good jobs and lasting prosperity for Canadians.

Quotes

"Canada is an auto nation and home to world-class workers, cutting-edge innovation and some of the best vehicles manufactured anywhere in the world. This investment is a significant milestone in Canada's new auto strategy and builds on our deep and growing industrial partnership with Germany. Our government is taking bold action to attract investments that will create good jobs, strengthen our industries and build a competitive, resilient Canadian economy."

– The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

"The Government of Canada's investment in AI manufacturing technologies research and development will help to accelerate the deployment of AI and software defined automation. Siemens is excited to make Industrial AI real for industry and thus support industrial companies in Canada and around the world on their way to adaptive, AI-powered production."

– Rainer Brehm, Chief Operations Officer, Digital Industries Automation, Siemens AG

"The investment by the Government of Canada empowers our Global AI Manufacturing Technologies R&D Center to deploy industrial AI in the real world, thereby enabling the optimization of battery production, reducing waste, and cementing Canada's position in global battery manufacturing. We are grateful for the investment announced by the Honourable Minister Mélanie Joly as this funding will enhance Canada's competitiveness through sustainable deployment of industrial AI in manufacturing."

– Faisal Kazi, President and CEO, Siemens Canada

Quick facts

Founded in 1847 in Germany, Siemens is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and health care.

Siemens Canada has been part of the Canadian fabric for more than 113 years, and the company's technology is well positioned to support national priorities, including competitiveness, energy efficiency and the mitigation of climate change impacts.

The company has established a global battery research and development hub.

In fiscal year 2025, which ended on September 30, 2025, Siemens Canada generated revenues of approximately CAN$2.3 billion. The company has approximately 4,600 employees from coast-to-coast and 38 office and production facilities across Canada.

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Contacts: Gabrielle Landry, Deputy Director, Media Relations, Office of the Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, [email protected]; Media Relations, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]