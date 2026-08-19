Minister Hajdu invites organizations to apply for funding to help persons with disabilities access benefits

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- Every Canadian deserves access to the benefits and services they are eligible for, especially those who face the greatest barriers. That is why the Government of Canada is taking action to improve access to these supports and make it easier for community organizations to help people with complex needs apply for disability benefits.

Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced the launch of a Call for Proposals (CFP) under the Disability Benefits Navigation (DBN) program. A total of $9.3 million is available, with eligible applicants able to apply for up to $1 million in funding over two years. This funding supports projects that will help people with disabilities and their families access benefits, including the Disability Tax Credit (DTC), the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB), and other federal, provincial and territorial supports.

Organizations have until October 8, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) to review the DBN CFP funding webpage and apply online through the federal Grants and Contributions Online System.

The DBN program supports the goal of the Accessible Canada Act to build a Canada free of physical, societal and attitudinal barriers.

Quotes

"Every Canadian deserves access to the supports they need, and no one should have to navigate that alone. The Disability Benefit Navigation program, partners with community organizations to help persons with disabilities get the benefits they are entitled to, with the supports that make it possible. When we invest in people, we make sure help is there when it counts, and we build a Canada where everyone has a real chance to belong."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

Quick Facts

According to the 2022 Canada Survey on Disability, 27% of Canadians aged 15 and over--or about 8 million persons--report having at least one disability.

Budget 2024 provided $22.4 million over five years (starting in 2025-26) and $3.8 million annually ongoing for community-based navigation services to improve awareness and take-up of the federal, provincial, and territorial programs available to working-age Canadians with disabilities including the Disability Tax Credit (DTC) and the Canada Disability Benefit (CDB).

The inaugural DBN CFP was launched in 2024 and provided funding over two years to 14 organizations with demonstrated experience in disability benefits navigation.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Job and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]