GATINEAU, QC, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - In a rapidly changing world, we are focusing on what we can control: building a stronger, fairer and more resilient Canada. Ensuring the voices of workers and employers are heard is essential to building a strong economy and supporting the workforce of today and tomorrow.

The Employment Insurance (EI) program, funded through the contributions of employers and workers, provides crucial temporary income support to workers who lose their jobs through no fault of their own or are unable to work due to specific circumstances like illness, pregnancy or caregiving. When clients wish to challenge a reconsideration decision from Service Canada regarding program eligibility and other related matters, EI applicants must have access to timely decision-making through an effective appeals mechanism.

To this end, the Government of Canada is following through on its commitment to improve the EI appeals process and make it more responsive to Canadians by launching the new EI Board of Appeal (EI BOA). EI BOA hearings will be led by a regionally based panel of three individuals comprising a presiding member appointed by the Governor in Council, and one member each appointed from employer and worker communities. It will be responsible for hearing first-level EI appeals, which were previously heard by the Social Security Tribunal, General Division.

The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, announced today the EI BOA will begin to receive and hear appeals on April 1, 2026. The EI BOA will provide clients with their choice of hearing format and timelier, same‑day decisions, except in specified circumstances. By including regional representation, it will ensure that decisions will take into account the reality of local communities.

Alongside the launch of the EI BOA comes the elimination of the "leave to appeal" process for second-level EI appeals. Currently, parties who believe an error has been made at the first appeal level by the Social Security Tribunal General Division can ask for the matter to be considered by the Appeal Division only after seeking permission from an Appeal Division member. Eliminating this 'leave to appeal' requirement improves access to justice, making the appeal process more client centric.

The creation of the EI BOA for first-level appeals is a significant reform to the EI recourse process and the outcome of significant consultation with Canadians and key stakeholders across the country, including labour and employer groups. It responds to calls to return to tripartite decision-making panels for first-level EI appeals, similar to what had existed prior to the Social Security Tribunal.

Quotes

"The world of work is changing and bringing new challenges, and workers and businesses are part of the solution. With the launch of the EI BOA, appeal decisions are being put back into the hands of employers and workers who support our communities day in and day out. By making changes to the appeals process, we are meeting the expectations of those that need it most, while protecting the workforce and empowering industries to thrive."

– The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario

"The return to a tripartite EI appeals body has been a leading and longstanding priority for Canada's unions. When EI claims are disputed, working people deserve a fair, timely hearing--one that is transparent and accessible in a format that meets their needs. For nearly a decade, unions have pushed to restore a tripartite, first-level EI appeal process to rebuild confidence in the system. The new government's move to implement the EI Board of Appeal is a necessary and long-awaited step toward delivering that fairness."

– Bea Bruske, President, Canadian Labour Congress

"The launch of the Employment Insurance Board of Appeal marks an important step toward a more responsive and balanced EI system. The Canadian Chamber of Commerce welcomes the return to a tripartite model that brings employer and worker perspectives directly into decision-making. This approach will help ensure that appeals are not only fair and impartial but also grounded in the economic realities facing businesses and communities across Canada. We are particularly encouraged by the focus on regional representation and more timely decisions, which will provide greater certainty for employers and employees alike. As this new system is implemented, we look forward to continued collaboration between the government and the private sector to ensure it delivers a transparent, efficient and trusted appeals process that supports a strong labour market."

– Candace Laing, President and CEO, Canadian Chamber of Commerce

Quick facts

The Social Security Tribunal of Canada began operations on April 1, 2013. Created under the Department of Employment and Social Development Act , it replaced four previous administrative bodies to address appeals for EI, CPP and OAS.

, it replaced four previous administrative bodies to address appeals for EI, CPP and OAS. In 2019, the Government of Canada announced reforms to the Social Security Tribunal. One of these reforms included the creation of the Board of Appeal to replace the existing General Division at the Tribunal.

Since 2019, the Government of Canada has held consultations with key stakeholders across the country to shape the design of the EI BOA. The most recent consultations closed in 2022.

The EI BOA will begin to accept and hear appeals related to EI regular, sickness, maternity and parental, caregiving and fishing benefits, as well as benefits for the self-employed on April 1, 2026.

The Social Security Tribunal will hear and decide appeals received before March 31, 2026.

To ensure smooth operations following the launch of the EI BOA, there will be a transition period during which the new BOA and the Social Security Tribunal will run in parallel.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Jennifer Kozelj, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]