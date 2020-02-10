Minister Garneau announces reappointments to the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority

OTTAWA, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, today announced reappointments to the Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority. The appointees come from diverse backgrounds, with experience in a number of fields, and are active members of their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and senior executive and corporate governance expertise to their transportation positions.

Buffalo and Fort Erie Public Bridge Authority (Peace Bridge):

Llewellyn Holloway ( Niagara Falls, Ontario ) reappointed as a board member for a term of four years; and

( ) reappointed as a board member for a term of four years; and Patrick Robson ( Wainfleet, Ontario ) reappointed as a board member for a term of four years.

These individuals were originally appointed under the Government of Canada's open, transparent and merit-based Governor-in-Council appointments process, striving for gender parity and seeking to reflect Canada's diversity. Their current reappointment was based on assessment of their performance in office and the governance needs of the organization.

"I am pleased to announce that these highly qualified Canadians will continue to serve in the transportation sector. Their appointments will ensure continued good governance."

The Minister of Transport is responsible for appointments to 53 portfolio organizations, which include:

8 Crown corporations;



4 administrative tribunal/agencies;



21 Canadian Airport Authorities;



17 Canada Port Authorities; and



3 shared governance organizations.

