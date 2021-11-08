Consumers' Association of Canada relaunches radio ad campaign to protest silencing of consumer voices by Health Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Consumers' Association of Canada (CAC) is relaunching a national radio ad campaign to protest Health Canada's decision to ignore the submissions of over 24,000 Canadian consumers during an earlier consultation proposing to severely restrict flavoured vaping products, and to demand that Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos listen to the tens of thousands of consumers who made submissions to a second consultation this summer. The volunteer-run CAC is Canada's oldest consumer advocacy organization.

"It is unacceptable that Health Canada put in writing that it did not count the submissions of over 24,000 Canadian consumers when originally assessing support for its proposal. There is no value in calling a public consultation if the views of the public, especially those most impacted by a proposed regulation, are going to be ignored," stated Bruce Cran, CAC President.

In draft regulations to restrict flavoured vaping products published on June 18 in the Canada Gazette, Health Canada reports it received over 24,000 submissions to an earlier consultation, "including nearly 23,000 postcards and almost 1,450 template emails from people who vape," versus "288 unique responses from a variety of stakeholders, 100 template submissions from health professionals, health organizations and the general public." The draft regulations then state that " excluding postcard responses , 66% were supportive of further restrictions" (emphasis added). None of the postcard responses from consumers supported the proposed restrictions.

"In calculating the purported 66% support for its proposed restrictions, Health Canada included letter-writing campaigns from 'health professionals,' but not Canadian consumers. This is an egregious and blatant attempt to distort the numbers to show support for the restrictions, since if the consumer responses are counted, the proposal is rejected by 95% of respondents," stated Cran.

Tens of thousands of consumers have subsequently responded to the second consultation launched on June 18, and the CAC wants those submissions counted and respected.

The CAC is also extremely frustrated that Health Canada has counted consumer submissions in the past when they support the Department's policy objectives, pointing to the draft regulations for plain packaging of tobacco products published in the Canada Gazette, Part 1 on June 23, 2018. In that case, Health Canada reported it received 58,000 submissions in support of its proposed regulations, and those were counted when assessing support.

"The message is clear: Health Canada will count consumer submissions if they support its policy position, but Health Canada will not count consumer submissions if they disagree. That is outrageous and it discredits the entire government consultation process," added Cran.

The Health Canada proposal would ban all flavoured vaping products other than tobacco, mint and menthol. The CAC has taken a position in favour of adult consumer choice on this issue, believing adults should be able to choose their preferred type of product, especially one that could help them reduce or quit smoking. The CAC believes there are alternatives to the proposed Health Canada restrictions that would allow adult vapers to continue to access their preferred flavours while ensuring youth cannot.

About the Consumers' Association of Canada

The Consumers' Association of Canada (CAC), founded in 1947, is an independent, national, not-for-profit, volunteer-based organization. The longest serving and most respected consumer organization in Canada, our mandate is to inform and educate consumers on marketplace issues, to advocate for consumers with government and industry, and to work with government and industry to solve marketplace problems.

