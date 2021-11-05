MONTERREY, Mexico, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

Today, François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with Tatiana Clouthier, Mexico's Secretary of Economy, in Monterrey, Mexico, as part of his visit to the United States and Mexico.

The Minister and the Secretary discussed ways to work together on a green economic recovery, to build a circular economy and to boost Mexican investments in Canada. They also emphasized the continued need for a North America–wide approach to planning for future emergencies, including pandemics, and maintaining reliable supply chains.

The two sides recognized the importance of building new biomanufacturing capacity, including vaccine production, and the importance of building open and integrated North American supply chains to support this.

The Minister and the Secretary discussed their respective efforts to promote and enhance Indigenous-led businesses. They highlighted the importance of these measures and considered how Canada and Mexico could work together to build on them.

Minister Champagne raised Canada's concerns about Mexico's investment climate, particularly in the energy sector. He stressed the two countries' shared need to find solutions that will provide certainty to Canadian investors operating in Mexico, as well as ensure that our supply chains remain vibrant.

The Minister and the Secretary also discussed the implementation of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) with respect to the rules of origin for vehicles and the way forward.

The Minister and the Secretary agreed to remain in close communication moving forward to advance their shared priorities.

