OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, met with the leaders of Canada's five largest grocery chains, who have committed to supporting efforts to stabilize food prices.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed that the cost of groceries has risen drastically. Minister Champagne also said that for millions of Canadians, the price of food has become a real concern, affecting their quality of life and forcing them to make tough decisions.

Minister Champagne acknowledged that the grocery sector faces numerous challenges, but he emphasized the particularly key role that the largest grocery chains play in the Canadian retail grocery sector.

Minister Champagne reiterated that the government expects concrete actions from the largest grocers by Thanksgiving. Such actions must not negatively impact small suppliers or the price that farmers receive for their products, nor should they impact pricing mechanisms as determined by supply-managed industries.

Stressing the need for a wide-ranging approach, the Minister said he looks forward to his continued work with the largest grocery chains and other industry actors—both domestic and foreign—in the coming weeks to bring relief to Canadians.

Associated link

Stay connected

Find more services and information at Canada.ca/ISED.

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation, Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

For further information: Audrey Champoux, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, [email protected]; Media Relations: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, [email protected]