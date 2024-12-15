SCARBOROUGH, ON, Dec. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The past few years have been challenging. It feels like the price of everything has gone up. And while inflation is back to the 2 per cent target and interest rates have been cut four times this year, we know that Canadians aren't yet feeling that in their household budgets.

Our government can't set prices at checkout, but we can give Canadians more money in their pockets—to help them afford the things they need and save for the things they want.

Today in Scarborough, the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, met with Canadians to highlight the government's plan to put more money in Canadians' pockets.

As Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on November 21, starting December 14, we're giving a tax break to all Canadians. With a GST/HST exemption across the country, Canadians will be able to buy essentials like groceries, snacks, children's clothing, and gifts—all tax-free.

This new tax break will apply to:

Prepared foods, including pre-made meals and salads, vegetable trays, and sandwiches.

Restaurant meals, whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Snacks, including chips, candy, and granola bars.

Beer, wine, and cider.

Children's clothing, footwear, car seats, and diapers.

Children's toys, such as board games, dolls, and video-game consoles.

Books, print newspapers, and puzzles, for all ages.

Christmas trees.

This tax break is projected to last until February 15. This will deliver meaningful savings for Canadians by making essentially all food GST/HST free, providing real relief at the cash register.

Working Canadians will also get some cash back. We're doing this by providing a new Working Canadians Rebate. That means that Canadians who worked in 2023 with net earnings up to $150,000 will see a $250 cheque in their bank account or mailbox, starting early spring. With the Working Canadians Rebate, we are putting money directly into the pockets of the middle class—those who have worked so hard to beat inflation. This will give 18.7 million Canadians that extra help to buy what they need.

We encourage Parliament and all parties to get this legislation passed quickly and unanimously so workers and working families get more money in their pockets.

Families will be spending quality time together over the coming weeks. Some will light Christmas trees for Santa to put gifts underneath. Some will share meals with family and friends. Some might just make hot chocolate, order some takeout, and stay in for a movie night. With today's announcements, we're making the holidays easier and helping Canadians start the new year with a little more in their pockets.

Quotes

"Life needs to be more affordable, and Canadians deserve a break. We've taken the GST off on groceries and holiday essentials, and we'll be giving $250 to working Canadians. Right now costs are high and the federal government has your back, so you can focus more on celebrating with family and friends."

The Honourable Gary Anandasangaree

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

Quick facts

The GST/HST would be fully relieved on the supply or importation of qualifying goods for a period beginning on December 14, 2024 , and ending on February 15, 2025 . Further details on the qualifying goods are available on the Department of Finance Canada's website. A family spending $2,000 on qualifying goods, such as children's clothing, shoes and toys, diapers, books, snacks for the house, or restaurant meals, would pay $100 less GST over the two-month period. In provinces where HST will also be removed from qualifying goods ( Ontario , Newfoundland and Labrador , Nova Scotia , New Brunswick , and Prince Edward Island ), Canadians will save even more on tax. In Ontario , a family spending $2,000 on the same qualifying purchases would pay $260 less HST over the two-month period.

, and ending on . Further details on the qualifying goods are available on the Department of Finance Canada's website. Canadians who have claimed tax credits for Canada Pension Plan/Quebec Pension Plan contributions or for Employment Insurance (EI) or Quebec Parental Insurance Plan (QPIP) premiums, and those who reported income from EI or QPIP benefits, with individual net income below $150,000 in 2023, would be eligible for the Working Canadians Rebate. Eligible Canadians would begin receiving the payments starting in early spring 2025. More information on the rebate is provided on the Department of Finance Canada's website.

in 2023, would be eligible for the Working Canadians Rebate. Eligible Canadians would begin receiving the payments starting in early spring 2025. More information on the rebate is provided on the Department of Finance Canada's website. The government is focused on making life more affordable for Canadians, with actions that are already saving families and individuals thousands of dollars a year, including: A new National School Food Program, with $1 billion over five years to provide meals for up to 400,000 more kids each year, ensuring all children have the food they need to have the best start in life, regardless of their family circumstances. The Program is expected to save the average participating family with two children $800 per year in grocery costs, with lower-income families benefitting the most. More money through the Canada Child Benefit, to help with the costs of raising children and make a real difference in the lives of children in Canada . The Canada Child Benefit, which is providing up to nearly $8,000 per child in 2024-25, is indexed annually to keep up with the cost of living and has helped lift hundreds of thousands of children out of poverty since its launch in 2016. Saving families up to $14,3000 per child, per year with the Canada -wide $10 -a-day child care system, which has already cut fees for regulated child care to an average of $10 -a-day or less in over half of all provinces and territories and by 50 per cent or more in all others. Saving families about $730 per year with the Canadian Dental Care Plan, which is already available for children under 18, with family incomes under $90,000 , because no one should have to choose between taking care of their kids' teeth and putting food on the table.



.Related products

Associated links

Stay connected

Join the conversation about Indigenous Peoples in Canada:

X: @GCIndigenous

Facebook: @GCIndigenous

Instagram: @gcindigenous

You can subscribe to receive our news releases and speeches via RSS feeds. For more information or to subscribe, visit www.cirnac.gc.ca/RSS

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For more information, media may contact: Bahoz Dara Aziz, Director, Communications and Issues Management, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; Media Relations, Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, 819-934-2302, [email protected]