Miniso launched the first Marvel x Miniso store in Canada

In March 2019, MINISO officially announced the cooperation with the globally renowned top intellectual property brand Marvel to develop a series of peripheral products, which will be put on sale in 123 countries with more than 2000 licensed SKU. Marvel x MINISO stores have been expanding rapidly all over the world, such as the United States, India, The Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Mexico, China, etc. And now they are achieving great performance and gaining a solid reputation. The sales of the Mega Bangna store in Bangkok (Thailand) exceeded RMB400,000 for a single day, breaking the record of MINISO's one-day sales, and the monthly sales of the Coco Park licensed store in Shenzhen (China) reached RMB 3 million. The sales performance of MINISO Canada on launch day created a new record, 7 times higher than the usual .

At the beginning of 2019, MINISO headquarters regained operating rights from previous Canadian agents, then reorganized MINISO Canada's internal structure and strategic development plan. Making use of the popularity of Marvel and other intellectual property brands to regain the love of customers, MINISO Canada further demonstrates the brand's succcess.

MINISO Canada will launch Marvel x MINISO in other stores in different cities. MINISO headquarters will continue to ensure the adequacy of products in the Canadian market, especially new products and IP products, as well as continue to supply high quality and low price lifestyle products to enhance the happiness of local customers.

SOURCE MINISO

For further information: Xiaoxuan Gong, 86-13631329716